Giovanni Rodriguez confessed that “El Rojo” paid him a lawyer
New York, USA.- On the ninth day of the trial against the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, a former police officer identified as ‘Giovanni Rodriguez’ testified when called by the prosecutor’s office.
In his statements, Mario Guillermo Mejia Vargas said the Guatemalan-Honduran known as Victor Hugo Diaz Morales, better known as “El Rojo”, was paid by his lawyer.
Former President Hernandez’s defense lawyer, Renato Stabile, asked Rodriguez if he had been arrested for stealing drugs. To which he said yes.
Renato Stabile: “And you were prosecuted by General Gonzalez?”
Giovanni Rodriguez: ? “He participated in the investigation.”
As a result, Stabile added that the general was later killed and added another topic, asking him if “El Rojo” had paid him a lawyer, to which Rodríguez replied yes.
Renato Stabile added: Then he was killed (General Gonzalez)… Did Rojo pay his lawyer?
Giovanni Rodriguez: Yes.
“red”
It should be remembered that “El Rojo” was arrested by Guatemalan police authorities in 2017.
He is currently imprisoned in America. In fact, he was one of the witnesses during the earlier trial of Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernandez, the brother of the now accused, Juan Orlando Hernandez.
DEA sources informed EL Heraldo that it is very likely that “El Rojo” is one of the missing witnesses in the trial of the former Honduran President.
Giovanni Rodriguez
In his statements, the former member of the National Police surprised everyone by confessing in court that he was involved in the death of Orlan Chavez, better known as the “Golden Prosecutor”, whose life was taken by two men while he was being taken away. Your vehicle in 2013.
EL Heraldo’s special correspondent in New York reported via live broadcast that the witness, identified as Giovanni Rodriguez, is former commissioner of the National Police Mario Guillermo Mejia Vargas.
Rodriguez is expected to continue his testimony for the next hearing which is scheduled for Monday, March 4, 2024 in the Southern District Court of New York.