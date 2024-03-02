Giovanni Rodriguez confessed that “El Rojo” paid him a lawyer

New York, USA.- On the ninth day of the trial against the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, a former police officer identified as ‘Giovanni Rodriguez’ testified when called by the prosecutor’s office.

In his statements, Mario Guillermo Mejia Vargas said the Guatemalan-Honduran known as Victor Hugo Diaz Morales, better known as “El Rojo”, was paid by his lawyer.

Former President Hernandez’s defense lawyer, Renato Stabile, asked Rodriguez if he had been arrested for stealing drugs. To which he said yes.

Renato Stabile: “And you were prosecuted by General Gonzalez?”

Giovanni Rodriguez: ? “He participated in the investigation.”

As a result, Stabile added that the general was later killed and added another topic, asking him if “El Rojo” had paid him a lawyer, to which Rodríguez replied yes.

Renato Stabile added: Then he was killed (General Gonzalez)… Did Rojo pay his lawyer?

Giovanni Rodriguez: Yes.