14 Florida residents Orlando | AlMomento.net

  Date: 03/20/2024

ORLANDO.- A group of 14 Florida residents, including children, were evacuated from Haiti this Wednesday on the first charter flight organized by the state’s authorities, Governor Ron DeSantis announced at a conference Wednesday.

DeSantis made the announcement at a press conference at Orlando-Sanford International Airport in central Florida, where the plane is scheduled to land in Haiti, a Caribbean nation embroiled in an escalating spiral of gang violence.

“We are committed to protecting Floridians,” the Republican governor said at the conference, in which Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, noted that two flights carrying American citizens were expected to take off on Tuesday, as the country grapples with an acute crisis. will not be carried out.

A senior state official indicated that, as of this morning, about 300 Floridians had requested state assistance to escape Haiti, as reported today by the NBMiami channel.

This Wednesday, the United States government also evacuated fifteen of its citizens with a helicopter flight from Port-au-Prince (the capital of Haiti) to the Dominican Republic.





