A magician in the United States admitted he was hired to imitate Joe Biden’s voice in a fake robocall.

United States President Joe Biden speaks on the phone (Europa Press/Adam Schultz)

New Orleans-based magician, Paul Carpenter agreed was hired to make fake robocalls impersonating President Joe Biden. The interesting turn of events has sparked police investigations and raised concerns in several states Use of artificial intelligence to manipulate the election process.

According to reports received by American media NBC News, Carpenter was hired by Steve Cramer, a Democratic consultant with extensive experience in political campaigns, to use artificial intelligence to convincingly mimic Biden’s voice. In his own words, Carpenter said: “I was hired by Steve Cramer in January to use artificial intelligence software to do a Biden voice impression.” He also explained: “I created the audio used in the robocall. “I didn’t distribute it.”

The process of creating fake audio, as noted by Carpenter, was astonishing Simple And economic. For just one dollar and less than 20 minutes of work, Carpenter was able to produce the audio used in the robocall. In return, he received a $150 payment, which was transferred to him through the Venmo payment platform, according to records shared by Carpenter himself.

The incident has drawn intense attention from New Hampshire and federal law enforcement authorities, who have expressed concern that robocalls violate state voter suppression laws and federal telecommunications laws. Although the identity of those responsible has not yet been confirmed, it is hoped that the investigation will shed light on the scope and implications of the case.

Dean Phillips’ presidential campaign has reacted with outrage to revelations about Steve Cramer’s alleged role in the affair. Phillips, who previously retained Cramer’s services, has strongly condemned the Democratic adviser’s actions and indicated his willingness to take legal action if the allegations are confirmed. In the words of Katie Dolan, press secretary for the Phillips campaign: “We are dismayed to learn that Mr. Cramer is allegedly behind this call, and if the allegations are true, we condemn his actions.“

Representative Dean Phillips, Democratic presidential candidate (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

The use of artificial intelligence in politics poses significant challenges in terms of ethics and transparency. The incident underscores the need to implement strict measures to control the use of technology in the electoral process and protect the integrity of democracy.

As the investigation into this case continues, it is expected that more details will emerge and additional steps will be taken to ensure the integrity and transparency of the election in the near future.

making process Deepfake The series of clever and alarming measures used in Biden’s robocall shows how easily technology can be used to trick and deceive people.

Carpenter used a combination of artificial intelligence techniques and tools to accomplish his task. According to his statements NBC News, Carpenter used a reporter’s voice as a substitute to imitate Biden’s voice, thus avoiding violating the AI ​​platform’s terms of service agreement against unauthorized use of a person’s voice. This approach shows a level of craftiness on Carpenter’s part in navigating the potential Legal and ethical restrictions In the use of technology.

The use of Eleven Labs, an AI text-to-speech speech generator, was crucial in the creation process. Deepfake. This tool is identified and analyzed by external experts NBC News, allowed Carpenter to convincingly mimic Biden’s voice. Additionally, Carpenter demonstrated the use of other AI tools to add generated audio to a video of a person speaking and animate their lips to match, adding to the authenticity of the content created.

Carpenter’s decision to share details about the creation process of Deepfake with NBC News indicates a feeling of Repent And Responsibility for his involvement in the incident. Their collaboration with the media and disclosure of detailed information about the technical process underlines the importance of addressing the ethical and legal challenges related to the use of artificial intelligence to manipulate content.

United States President Joe Biden speaks on the phone (REUTERS/Leah Milis)

Carpenter’s legal defense, and his contention that he had no prior knowledge of how AI-generated content would be used, underscores the need for greater awareness and regulation of the use of this technology in political and electoral contexts.

As for the implications of the ongoing investigation, authorities have focused on the Texas telemarketing company that distributed the robocalls. Potential violations of federal and state laws related to consumer protection, caller identification, and the prevention of telemarketing fraud and abuse are being investigated. The magnitude of the reach of hoax calls and their apparent attempt to mislead voters raises concerns about the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.highlights the urgency to address the emerging risks associated with the use of technology in politics.

For his part, President Cramer of his own generation has worked as an expert in encouraging turnout in numerous political campaigns over the past two decades, mostly Democratic.

However, Kramer’s career has not been without controversy. In 2020, his participation in the independent presidential campaign of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, generated controversy. Despite efforts to help Yeh gain ballot access in several states, the campaign faced significant problems, including challenges to appearing on the ballot in three states and criticism over the candidate’s controversial comments on slavery.

Additionally, in 2021, Cramer became embroiled in a lawsuit filed by Sara Tirschwell, a Republican candidate seeking to run for mayor of New York City. Tirschwell accused Cramer of sabotaging his campaign by submitting invalid signatures, preventing him from appearing on the ballot. Although Cramer has denied the allegations, the case is pending and has contributed to his controversial reputation.

Another notable episode in Kramer’s career was his participation in the 2019 campaign of Nomiki Const for New York City Public Defender. The campaign was the subject of a formal complaint filed with the city’s campaign finance agency over questionable payments to a Louisiana firm associated with Cramer. Although Const argued that the complaint was politically motivated, the incident has contributed to Kramer’s recognition as a controversial figure in the political arena.

In essence, Steve Cramer is an influential figure in the world of American politics, with a long history in Democratic campaigns and a reputation marked by controversy. His participation in high-profile campaigns and his history of legal battles have contributed to his public image, which has been the subject of public and media scrutiny.