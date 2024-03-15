A communicable disease like Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in Japan: should we be worried?

This Friday, it’s an outbreak of an entirely different disease that’s rocking Japan: streptococcal infections. This one, as rare as it is dangerous, includes many forms, as recalled The Guardian. The most severe and potentially fatal form of group A streptococcal disease is streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (SSTS), and unfortunately this continues to spread, as confirmed by the presence of virulent and infectious strains.

More worrying is that scientists are unable to identify the cause of this spread. “There are still many unknown factors regarding the mechanisms behind the fulminant (severe and sudden) forms of strep, and we are not at the stage where we can explain them.”, explained the National Institute of Infectious Diseases to our colleagues. In terms of statistics, 941 cases of SCTS were reported in Japan in 2023. During the first two months of 2024, there have already been 378 cases, affecting 45 of the 47 Japanese prefectures.

The coronavirus pandemic in Belgium and around the world

Return to prison?

According to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, this disease should not be underestimated. Indeed, it can lead to health complications and death, especially in adults over the age of 30, and can cause serious illnesses. The statistics also alarmed the population: about 30% of SCTS cases are fatal.

Faced with the disease’s rapid rise, experts sought to find an explanation. The most logical is the lifting of restrictions implemented during the Kovid-19 pandemic, which led to a decrease in vigilance among the Japanese. Indeed, mask wearing, barrier gestures and the use of bacteriological gels have decreased, which is problematic because streptococcal infections are also spread by droplets and by physical contact. They are also spread through injuries to the feet and hands.

Many experts today say they are deeply concerned about the situation and the devastation it could cause. Japan’s health minister, Keizo Takemi, called on the population to regain their response to the pandemic, as reported by The Japan Times. “We want people to take preventive measures, such as keeping their fingers and hands clean and following cough rules.“, he declared.