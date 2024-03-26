A bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a collision with a large ship

(CNN) — The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning after a large ship collided with it, according to video obtained by CNN.

Rescuers are searching for at least seven people in the Patapsco River after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight, sending several vehicles into the water, a spokesman for the Baltimore City Fire Department told the AP.

Local agencies received a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. ET that a boat traveling from Baltimore had collided with a pillar on the bridge, bridge communications director Kevin Cartwright told the AP Baltimore Fire Department.

“This is an extreme emergency,” he said.

“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people,” Cartwright told the outlet. The official called the collapse a “developing incident with mass casualties”.

Cartwright said “some of the cargo or restraints appear to be dangling from the bridge,” making conditions unsafe and unstable for first responders to maneuver cautiously.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA) says all traffic is being detoured.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott is “aware of the incident at Key Bridge and is on his way to (the bridge)” Public on social networks this Tuesday

CNN has reached out to the Baltimore City Fire Department, the Maryland Department of Transportation and the US Coast Guard for additional information.

This is a developing story.