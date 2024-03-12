A boy who had been intubated for months died after being driven by an undocumented Venezuelan woman in Missouri.

A Venezuelan woman who is in the United States illegally has been wrongfully accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a 12-year-old boy in Missouri, United States.

By Stephanie Price | Fox News

Travis Wolfe was just one day away from celebrating his 12th birthday when authorities say Andrea Bracho crashed into his family’s car.

Bracho, 33, was speeding down the highway in the wrong direction, going 70 mph (112 km/h) in a 40 mph (64 km/h) zone.

Wolff was seriously injured but survived the December 2023 crash in Hazelwood for months.

Wolff was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. Her parents were also taken to a local hospital with broken wrists, broken ribs, a broken sternum and more.

Wolf died at the hospital on March 6.

Brachow is currently in the St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 bail. She faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree child endangerment and one count of driving without a valid license.

