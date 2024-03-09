This free simulator calculates your aid amount for you – Tuxboard

France Travel unveils its simulator so you can easily calculate the amount of your unemployment benefits.

A new simulator for Calculate your unemployment benefits? This is France Travel’s last promise! Here’s what you need to know.

Assess your unemployment benefits in a few clicks

In France, in 2023, more than 2 million job seekers will benefit from unemployment benefits. It is also Pôle Emploi, which has become France Travel since January 1, that takes care of their distribution.

As a reminder, this name change is one of the key steps in the law for full employment. It was adopted by Parliament on November 14, 2023. This change also accompanies it. New measures To make it easier for job seekers to return to the world of work.

And it starts today! The organization unveiled its new solution to guide job seekers. Now they can get an idea of ​​what unemployment benefits are available to them in just a few clicks!

In addition to allowing them to assess their rights, it makes it easier for them to find information relevant to their situation. France Travel has also announced the launch of this online simulator portal.

return is ” One of the first concerns when faced with job loss or a change in professional activity” Reminds the body. This “An Entry Point” So aim “Facility of Estimation of Allowances and Allowances”.

” Getting clear, reliable and quick information is not always easy” Accepts France Travel. And this is indeed a reality. Job seekers often find it difficult to find information that directly concerns them. This unemployment benefit simulator will therefore make their work easier. But then how does it work? Here’s what you need to know about this new tool.

How does it work?

This online simulator is one of the first steps taken by France Travel earlier this year. As a reminder, the objective of the public operator is to facilitate assistance to job seekers Return to the world of work.

But then how does it work? The process seems quite simple. A job seeker must first provide some personal information on the unemployment benefits simulator. Especially his age and place of residence.

He should also provide information about his professional situation. For example, if he is in training, has lost or taken a job, been made redundant, etc.

The platform will then direct him to the unemployment benefit simulator that best suits his situation. And above all towards information “Most Relevant and Appropriate”, France promises travel.

You should still know that not all businesses listed have dedicated simulators. But for example, a recreation worker can calculate the amount of his unemployment benefits by providing some additional information. Like the number of hours worked or your reference salary.

You should know that all allowances and support are taken into account. “Which is paid by France Travel (return to employment assistance allowance, child care allowance, professional security allowance, etc.) and which is paid by CAF or MSA (housing assistance, activity bonus, etc.).” Refers to France Travel’s press release.

To access this simulator, simply go to the site candidate.francetravail.fr/portail-simulators/. You will find different situations that suit your situation.

If you are returning to work, intending to resign to retrain or are self-employed, you will find the best suited simulator for you. Enough to simplify the process.