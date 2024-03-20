This 6-in-1 USB-C hub (2x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB-A 3.0…) is 40% off at Amazon.

Here’s a good, cheap and really useful deal with this USB-C hub from the Ugreen brand that has 6 connections including two HDMI 2.1 ports and costs just 30 euros on Amazon during the spring flash sale.

Does the connectivity of your device (laptop, tablet, etc.) leave something to be desired? This is where docks (or hubs) come into play. Small and practical, they plug into one of the available USB-C ports and make up for the lack of connectivity. Some may prove essential if you want to use an external monitor or two. At the moment, one of the best representatives of its kind at Ugreen is currently on sale with a nice reduction that brings its price below 30 euros after a 40% reduction.

What the Ugreen 6-in-1 Hub offers

6-in-1 hub

Two HDMI ports (4K at 60 Hz and 8K at 30 Hz)

compatible port Power delivery Up to 85W

Originally priced at 49.99 euros, the Revodock 6 in 1 USB-C hub from Ugreen is now available on Amazon for just 29.99 euros.

A natural extension of your laptop

The Ugreen USB-C hub is a small object that is particularly easy to carry with you due to its compact format. So it can be slipped into a laptop sleeve without a problem. However, its small size does not prevent it from carrying a host of different ports.

Thus we can find a USB-C charging port with power delivery, which can recharge the device up to 85W (the hub consumes 15W). So a powerful laptop can take full advantage of this. Please note, this port does not support data transfer. Otherwise, the latter has two USB 3.0 ports for data transmission (5 Gbps) as well as two HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K60Hz and compatible 8K30Hz. There is also another USB C 3.0 port for data transfer or for display on an external screen, as long as it has a USB-C input port and the DisplayPort is compatible with the Alt Mode protocol.

Compatible with many devices

The Ugreen USB-C Hub also scores points due to its compatibility with several devices such as MacBook Pro (2016 to 2023), MacBook Air (2018 to 2023), iMac, Dell XPS 13 to 17, Microsoft Surface 8 and more. 9, or iPad Pro (2018 to 2022), iPad Air 2020 and 2022 and Mini 2021, Galaxy Tab S7 to S9, Steam Deck, Galaxy S24 or even iPhone 15.

The only drawback is that the hub doesn’t have an Ethernet port, so you’ll have to rely exclusively on your device’s Wi-Fi connection to receive the network.

So don’t miss anything from the Amazon Spring Flash Sales

To avoid missing out on any good deals from this event, here are some pointers to adopt now to avoid missing out on any of the offers we recommend:

Consult our article live, which is regularly updated to add new offers drop by drop

Follow us on our X account (formerly Twitter). @FrandroidPromos Dedicated only to good deals (remember to activate the bell to get notifications in real time)

Download our Frandroid app (available on iOS and Android) to activate notifications from the “Good Deals” category and thus receive new articles related to Spring Flash Sales on Amazon in real time.

Subscribe to our Good Deals newsletter to ensure you receive advance offers (no more than one email per day, unsubscribe in 1 click, no distribution to third parties):

Frandroid good deals That’s a record! Watch your mailbox, you’ll hear about us! Don’t miss any great deals with our newsletter Data transmitted through this form is to Humanoid, the publisher of the Frandroid site, in its capacity as data controller. They will not be transferred to third parties under any circumstances. This data is processed subject to obtaining your consent to send you information and news regarding editorial content published on Frandroid by e-mail. You can object to these emails at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links in each of them. For more information, you can consult our full policy on processing your personal data. You have the right to access, rectification, erasure, limitation, portability and opposition for legitimate reasons of your personal data. To exercise one of these rights, please make your request through our dedicated Rights Exercise Request Form.

Some links to this article are affiliates. We will explain everything here.

