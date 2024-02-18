Kitchen: When should you change your pan?

Cooking is good, but healthy cooking is even better! Aside from the products you put on your plate, it’s imperative to ensure proper maintenance and replacement of your cookware at the first signs of wear.

Fine gourmets and cooking enthusiasts know: to make your dishes a success, you still need to be properly equipped. Take the stove, for example. This essential piece of cookware is an integral part of our daily life for cooking meat, fish and other vegetables. Because renewing your cookware is especially expensive, it must be built to last! However, after a certain time, you can’t avoid it: your pans have to be replaced, not only to guarantee the best cooking quality, but also becauseA damaged coating can be harmful to you Health. One detail, in particular, will tell you it’s time to part with it!

Is your paw scratched? Throw it away!

Regardless of the coating on your stove, if your stove is scratched, warped or cracked, it unfortunately needs to be replaced. If stainless steel, cast iron, copper or iron stoves are usually made to last for several decades, this is a completely different story. Ceramic models, which do not last a lifetime. Thus damaged, your pan will become less efficient and complicate the cooking of your food. But that’s not the only inconvenience! In 2022, an Australian study was published in a journal Science of Total Environment Warnings are given against the health hazards of scratches, which are particularly common on the bottom of non-stick frying pans or saucepans. Kind of TeflonA polymer close to plastic.

“A single scratch on the surface of a Teflon-coated pan can release about 9,100 plastic particles., scientists suggest. On a microscopic scale, researchers estimate that the damaged coating releases 2.3 million microplastics and nanoplastics. Many harmful substances that risk contaminating your food during cooking and Expose yourself to dangerous chemicals. On its site, French brand Darti recommends replacing ceramic or non-stick pans every two to three years. As for your used pens, don’t throw them away: leave them at recycling centers or collection points set up by brands or stores.

How to choose and maintain your pan for healthy cooking?

Once your pan is thrown away, you will need to replace it. Given the plentiful supply of commercially available stoves, finding your way around isn’t always easy. In fact, it all depends on your needs and your budget. more expensive, Iron or steel stoves Especially valued by professionals for their durability and scratch resistance. If you decide to buy a frying pan in Corrosion resistant steelthe place 60 million customers Recommends undertaking “Season it so that it gets a non-stick base“. Among the cheapest coverings suitable for everyday cooking, the association mentions AluminumWHO”Combines lightweight, high conductivity and responsiveness with even heat“

The key to making your pen last is to adopt the right actions. To limit the risk of scratches, give preference Silicone or wooden spatula Metal utensils during cooking. Also, don’t scrub your pans like crazy: For cleaning, a sponge Gentle Will be more than enough. Likewise, don’t heat your pan to extreme temperatures, as some cooktops allow. You risk damaging the non-stick coating. Once these precautions are taken, make sure to stack them Stove guards between each part to limit the risk of scratches.

