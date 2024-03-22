A 4-year-old girl dies of meningitis three days after showing the first signs of infection

essential

This Monday, March 18, a 4-year-old girl suddenly lost her life due to bacterial meningitis. In the town of Landes where she lived with her family, the pain is complete.

Health authorities, notably the Pasteur Institute, warned last November: France will face an “unprecedented rebound” in cases of meningococcal meningitis after the health measures implemented during Covid-19 stop.

Calls were launched to extend the vaccine to particularly affected teenagers. But in Saint-Cric-Chalos, in the Landes, it was a little girl who was cut down by this devastating disease this week.

As reported by our colleagues South West, a 4-year-old girl showed the first signs of infection on Friday, March 15. After seeing a doctor at the end of the day, she was taken to Mont-de-Marsan Hospital, quickly transferred to Bordeaux University Hospital given the seriousness of her condition. Unfortunately, she died the following Monday, late in the day.

According to the mayor of Saint-Cric-Chalos, the origin of Haemophilus non-B type meningitis, one of whose deputies is the father of a little girl, will not be viral, but bacterial, which eliminates the threat of infection. in school. So the establishment was not closed, reports South WestBut a support unit has been set up for the students and staff of the school.

In the small town of Landes, emotions are running high and messages of support for the family have poured in. To help them, Actu.fr reports, a prize pool has also been put online.