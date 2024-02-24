It increases the risk of many diseases

Myocardial infarction is due to lack of oxygen to the heart muscle or myocardium, due to blockage of one or more arteries supplying blood to the heart (coronary arteries). Lack of oxygen leads to necrosis (an event leading to early, unplanned death) of the heart muscle, partially or completely. If the necrosis is too extensive, the heart muscle can no longer perform its pumping function and the heart may stop. This can lead to fatal myocardial infarction. Treatment started quickly to unclog the blocked artery can help avoid complications that can be life-threatening.

Furthermore, according to a study published on February 15, 2024 in the journal Scientific PLoS Medicine, having a myocardial infarction increases the risk of many serious illnesses. The authors of the study, researchers from the University of Leeds, analyzed more than 145 million medical records corresponding to adult patients admitted to hospital over nine years. They thus established a threat to these people Developing long-term illnesses after myocardial infarction. This is the largest study on this topic to date.

This study shows that up to a third of affected patients suffer from heart or kidney failure; that 7% of them have new myocardial infarctions; And 38% of them die from all causes, within nine years of inspection. In addition, atrial fibrillation, stroke, peripheral artery disease, type 2 diabetes, and depression are more common in people who have had a heart attack.

Heart attack: Higher risk of making news when you come from a disadvantaged background However, please note: There was no increased risk of cancer, nor was there a risk of dementia among them. The study also showed that people from lower socio-economic backgrounds are more likely to die or develop serious illnesses in the long term after myocardial infarction. They are especially at a higher risk of suffering from heart and kidney failure. “Around 1.4 million heart attack survivors in the UK are at risk Serious illnesses develop in the future”, warns Marlos Hall, professor of cardiovascular epidemiology, lead author of the study. Helping patients understand their risks She continues: “Our study provides Internet-based information about health risks by age, gender and socio-economic background, so that people who have survived a myocardial infarction are better informed about their future risks. Help them make decisions with their doctor. Effective communication between patients and their doctors about the potential long-term risks of developing diseases and disorders can help to adopt positive lifestyle changes, motivate patients to take their treatment well, and improve patients’ understanding and quality of life.”

Source link