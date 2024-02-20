Drunk woman yells at mom for taking baby to bar goes viral

By Molly Byrne

A drunken woman went viral after screaming at a mother giving birth at a restaurant bar.

TikToker, Wigginit, posted his first video on the platform after being harassed by a drunk woman at a dinner party.

Viginit, who had brought his child with him, was sitting near the bar area of ​​the restaurant, which enraged the drunken woman.

Fortunately, the child’s mother was able to pay the bill before the situation worsened, as a passerby intervened to help the mother.

While Wigginit was enjoying his dining experience, a drunk woman approached him and said, “You idiot…get your baby out of the bar.” »

Feeling attacked, she continued to record the altercation, adding superimposed text to her TikTok video: “Harassed for having a kid in a restaurant next to the bar.” »

Wigginit later released three separate videos showing a drunken woman walking near his party.

The drunken woman, with her hands on her hips, even criticized the mom for being too young, “You’re 22, get out!” » To which the mother replied that she is 27 years old.

She then continued swearing at the mother until the child started crying. Then a passerby intervened and asked the intoxicated woman to leave.

Viewers of the mother’s viral TikTok video reacted by saying that they could have handled the situation very differently and that she had a lot of patience with the woman’s drunken actions.

Wignit’s final video of the disagreement ended with her skipping dinner. It is not clear if the intoxicated woman was actually kicked out of the restaurant.