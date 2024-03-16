He went into the courtyard of his house and saw some feet on the ground

It all started with a phone call that alerted the police at 6:48 pm on Wednesday, at a house located on Northwest of Jacksonville, Florida. Officer Phillip Massicotte stated in his report that “two legs “That came out of the ground.”

The home owners made the gruesome discovery after undertaking remodeling work. For now, the body was found on Wednesday Not identifiedSo the authorities are still in the middle of the investigation process.





Daniel Ballesteros





Human remains in Florida: What the witnesses claim



On the other hand, a woman claimed to be in the house when the search was conducted. In a statement to local news network News4JAX, he said there were remains In a perfect state of putrefaction: “We were working indoors and then the owner came up to us and said, ‘Hey, here’s something.’ We have to call 911 (…) (remains) They were all black etc.. But I think it was from disintegration.

The witness, who did not want to be identified, said the following: “I hope everything will be resolved. My reaction is that this It’s just crazy. I never expected anything like this, much less at home where I work.”

Horror in Jacksonville: How the investigation will continue



A sheriff’s spokesman in Duval County, where the city of Jacksonville is located, explained that the county medical examiner’s office has the human remains and will do an autopsy.

For now, all that remains is for those involved to wait, as the incident will remain pending until the medical examiner’s office makes a determination. cause of deathAnd the authorship of a possible crime is clarified.