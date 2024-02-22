7-year-old girl died while digging a hole in the sand, 9-year-old brother admitted to hospital

A 7-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother were buried in the sand after digging a hole in Florida. Although the little girl died a few hours later, the boy was saved.

The drama took place at Paradise Beach in Florida. On Tuesday, a little girl lost her life in an accident, reports said CNN. While she was digging a hole with her brother, the walls of sand collapsed and swallowed her.

Both victims got stuck in the sand

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida expressed grief over the tragic accident that occurred on a beach in the eastern American state. Two children were found trapped under ten kilos of sand almost after the pit Two meters deep That they were digging collapsed.

After the accident, around 20 people gathered to search for the two children. Despite their help, a 7-year-old girl, completely drowned, died a few hours later in hospital. His elder brother, whose head was hanging above the ground, was rescued.

The little boy is in stable condition

The young victim’s older brother, 9, was rescued. He is now in stable condition, still at Broward Health Medical Center, recovering.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Wyatt Werneth recommended that beachgoers not dig holes deeper than the shoreline. Height of their knees To avoid accidents. He also added that bathers should leave the beach as they found it and fill holes after they leave.