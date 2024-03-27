Polish Eurocorps commander fired after counter-espionage investigation

The Polish Defense Ministry said intelligence services had launched a monitoring investigation into Lt. Gen. Jaroslaw Gromadzinski’s access to intelligence, after “new information about the officer”.

The Polish Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had recalled and fired “with immediate effect” Polish commander of a single headquarters, Eurocorps, after military counterintelligence investigation. The intelligence services have “Control Check Opened” On access to information covered by the secrecy of Lieutenant General Jaroslav Gromadzinski, the following “New information about the officer”According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

“As a result, it was decided to remove General Gromadzinski from his position as commander of the Eurocorps and immediately recall him to his country”According to the Ministry, another officer will be appointed “Ensure consistency” to the post hitherto occupied by the General, and that is “with immediate effect”. The Polish ministry did not provide new information on the general or details of the ongoing investigation.

Training of Ukrainian soldiers

Before becoming commander of EuroCorps last June, General Gromadzinski was adviser-coordinator of the Chief of General Staff of the Polish Army. In recent months, he served as part of an international assistance team for Ukraine in Wiesbaden, Germany, where the U.S. Along with service members, they were responsible for training Ukrainian soldiers.

Created in 1992, EuroCorps is a unique army corps that brings together a thousand soldiers from six member states, called “Framework Nations” (France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg and Poland), which finance and manage the organization. Many “Related Nations” (Greece, Turkey, Italy, Romania and Austria) also support Eurocorps, providing it with officers on the general staff.

The corps, whose mission is to direct and coordinate large-scale multinational operations on behalf of the EU and NATO, can command up to 60,000 ground forces. Eurocorps is headquartered in Strasbourg.