7 signs that confirm its arrival in humans

The decline in testosterone that characterizes andropause begins around age 40-45. It causes many symptoms that are often unknown to men.

The term “andropause” is often referred to as the feminine equivalent there Menopause Which affects women in their fifties, it is in fact Very different the latter. At menopause, the ovaries stop producing female hormones. The woman no longer ovulates and is unlikely to conceive a child. In men, andropause does not involve the permanent cessation of hormonal secretion and reproductive function: “The man continues Produce sperm during your lifetime. So there is no break, the term “andropause” is somehow there Abuse of language“ Urological surgeon Dr. Vincent Hupperton explains. Andropause gives more context Hormonal deficiency Revealed by A slow and progressive decline in testosterone. “The most appropriate medical term is besides”Testosterone deficiency syndrome “ The doctor continues. Andropause is fickle And it’s hard to quantify. “The decline in testosterone starts around 40-45 years of age with variable speed Depending on the individuals“ suggests our interlocutor. Andropause affects 5 to 10% of men aged 60 and 20 to 50% of men aged 70 and over, according to statistics from EuroFrance.

Three types of symptoms during andropause

Many symptoms are seen due to low testosterone in the male body. Patients usually have a reflex to consult a specialist following sexual problems but other symptoms can be linked to andropause without the connection being made by the man: “Testosterone is important for the sexual aspect but Essentially invisible. Testosterone is The hormone of life : Keeping calcium stable in bones, also important for maintaining muscle mass or mental energy” Dr. Hupperton explains. Thus, a decrease in this hormone leads to numerous reactions in the body: sexual characteristics But even that physical characteristics And Psychological symptoms. 7 signs are characteristic:

The Sexual disorders Responsible for loss of libido and erectile dysfunction a Disturbed sleep : Night sweats, tendency to take long naps, sleep disturbances a Physical exhaustion Marked a mental fatigue a Depression Difficulty concentrating, lack of confidence, irritability a gain weight Can lead to intestinal obesity and diabetes no’Osteoporosis Weak bones and a higher risk of fractures result

These symptoms vary from person to person and vary with age.

How to better cope with Andropause?

Menopause, unlike Andropause Not inevitable. In addition to sexual difficulties, it is necessary to consult an andrologist or sexologist as soon as signs of fatigue and depression appear. “As most patients seek counseling after sexual problems, there are certain form of shame. Many people don’t dare to talk about it.” Reports to doctor.

“A return to tone and well-being is possible”

When the patient takes the step of consulting and after observing the symptoms, the doctor a Biology Report with Testosterone levels To establish a diagnosis. If andropause is confirmed, a Hormonal treatment is indicated. The patient can then observe a “Back to tone, well-being in everyday life, which goes beyond the sexual aspect” Dr. assures Hooperton. In addition to hormonal treatment, review yourself lifestyle Can play a crucial role in slowing down the decline of testosterone and helping to regain daily vitality. Attention to your diet, return to regular physical activity and reducing alcohol consumption and smoking cessation are advised.

Dr. Thanks to Vincent Hupperton, urological surgeon, men’s health surgeon, sexologist and andrologist, host of the “Prostate Minute” podcast.