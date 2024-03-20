This simple exercise is most effective in reducing it

The results of 270 randomized controlled trials show that this type of physical exercise is the most effective against hypertension.

Among its many benefits, sports are also great for controlling blood pressure. Hypertensive people are invited to do so as regularly as possible, but also to remind the entire population, there are 17 million hypertensive people in France. 6 million who don’t know it. However, high blood pressure is one of the main causes of cardiovascular complications (myocardial infarction, stroke), renal (kidney failure) or cognitive (dementia). But which sport should you choose and do you need to play the hardest to get results? No, according to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, which combined 270 randomized controlled trials involving a total of 15,827 participants.

It lowers blood pressure by two digits

Aerobic, resistance, cardio, isometric exercises… the authors measured Systolic blood pressure (highest number) and blood pressure diastolic (Lowest figure) Volunteers performed two workouts per week and then compared themselves to a control group who did not exercise. Result: The The most effective game What to do It was isometric training that lowered both numbers of blood pressure. “Blood pressure drop after exercise Aerobic were 4.49/2.53 mmHg; 4.55/3.04 mmHg after training in dynamic resistance ; 6.04/2.54 mmHg after combined training; 4.08/2.50 mmHg after HIIT ; and 8.24/4 mmHg after isometric exercise training.” Researchers suggested knowing that a normal blood pressure of 130/85 mmHg (or “13/8”) is maintained. Isometric training involves contracting a muscle and holding it at maximum tension without changing its length, without moving. This is also called “static” exercise. Among these exercises, scientists observed that the most effective in reducing systolic pressure is sitting with your back against a wall or “chair exercise”. Running (aerobic exercise) was Most beneficial to lower diastolic pressure but had no effect on systolic pressure. It is therefore of interest to researchers to favor isometric training because it generally allows for the reduction of two components of pressure.

More research is needed to determine why isometric exercise is better at lowering blood pressure than other types of workouts. In the meantime, the authors point out, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet, reducing salt intake, not drinking too much alcohol, and adhering to treatment are also essential to stabilize blood pressure. Medicines prescribed by doctor.