Fortnite: Survival Guide

If you have a teenager at home or more occasionally in home care, you’ve undoubtedly experienced great moments of solitude when it comes to the online game Fortnite. Here’s what you need to remember.

It can be played from computers, portable or fixed consoles and even smartphones. Fortnite is a complete phenomenon that attracts teenagers and many adults as well. The principle is simple: you are a warrior who is transported to an island in a flying “bus”.

In total, a maximum of 100 players are released into the universe to explore. They find weapons, life fluids and other gadgets. The objective? Kill the opponents and be the ultimate fighter. Playing time depends on the matches but ranges from about a few minutes to a maximum of 22 minutes. Knowing that as the game progresses, the space becomes smaller due to the “storm”, forcing the survivors to be confined to an increasingly small space.

The gods of Olympus burst into play on the night of March 8-9.

Legends and mortals

New game modes allow you to play with several people “in squads”. And the avatar can be personalized from A to Z, from the look to the backpack to the victory dance that we call an “emote” in the kingdom of Fortnite. Dance and skins are not free. From a few euros, you can afford one and get a trendy look.

The last update – Chapter 5, Season 2 – was done on March 8 and we had to be patient. But according to experts, the game was worth it as followers discovered a universe where the gods of Olympus emerged… from Pandora’s Box!

Zeus, Aphrodite, Poseidon and Hades have arrived and with them new possibilities: Aphrodite’s wings to gain height and Zeus’ lightning to strike down his opponents. That’s almost three months of play!

It is a story

It was in 2011 that Epic Games announced the development of Fortnite, an open-world survival game. The first images of the game were revealed during the Spike Video Game Awards that same year. In 2014, Fortnite moved to a free-to-play model.

In 2017, a paid version “Save the World” was released. This is a cooperative survival game where players must build fortifications to protect themselves from hordes of zombies. In the same year, the Battle Royale version was launched, a free game mode inspired by the success of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

The Lego Mod game version is now available.

Immediately, the game becomes very popular and attracts millions of players of all ages. A real phenomenon that allows Epic Games to generate enormous revenue based on micro-transactions.

The game is regularly updated with new content, in-game events – such as the Eminem concert or The Weekend skin – and collaborations with popular franchises such as Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics.

Since 2011, Fortnite has dominated the video game industry and continues to be a global phenomenon with releases and updates anticipated by both young and old. The Lego version – soft – has been online for several weeks and also allows for a musical mode and a car racing.

SCS