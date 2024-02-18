Esports – League of Legends: G2 Esports Wins LEC Winter Segment
In regular fashion, G2 Esports won the winter segment of the LEC this Sunday – the European Championship League of Legends. In the final, Berlin club MAD Lions were upset more than expected by KOI, which was a surprise at the start of the year. But he used experience to win (3-1) and lift his first trophy of the season, the thirteenth in the formation’s history. His incredible reign over the continent continues.
After resting for a week, after his easy qualification last weekend, G2 went cold. With Yasuo for the smarter, Alex “Myrvan” Villarejo in the draft, MDK completely frustrated its opponent and took the first game in less than half an hour. But the response was not long in coming: Serjan “Brokenblade” was unfathomable and elected MVP of the match, with the favorites easily equalizing.
The next two parts followed the same course. Active early in the game, the Spaniards set the pace and took a moderate lead. By the time “G2 time” was reached, after a quarter of an hour of play… the best in group combat, so well organized around neutral objectives, the samurai turned the tide to win every time. Excellent throughout the match, Martin “Yik” Sundelin was his team’s main explosive, even taking the win. Pentacle In the final round, shortly before the final victory of the breasts.
The G2 will go to MSI
Already reigning in 2023, having won three trophies (winter and summer segments, as well as the LEC champion title at the end of the season), Frenchman Steven “Hans Sama” Liew and his teammates started this new season on the same day. Paya are first in the regular season, undefeated in the play-offs, they will have to wait a little longer before they have equal competition in Europe… even if MDK is not disqualified.
This winter success gives G2 its first European ticket to the Mid-Season Invitational, the first international tournament of the season, which will be held in Chengdu in May. That is the real aim of the quintet, which was built to compete with the best Asian squads and will be eager to shake off their disappointment from the last World Cup in China. Before that, we have to play the spring segment of the LEC, which starts on March 9. Given their form, the Samurai will be expected to do the double there.