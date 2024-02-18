Esports – League of Legends: G2 Esports Wins LEC Winter Segment

This winter success gives G2 its first European ticket to the Mid-Season Invitational, the first international tournament of the season, which will be held in Chengdu in May. That is the real aim of the quintet, which was built to compete with the best Asian squads and will be eager to shake off their disappointment from the last World Cup in China. Before that, we have to play the spring segment of the LEC, which starts on March 9. Given their form, the Samurai will be expected to do the double there.