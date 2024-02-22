10. Do not plant fruit trees together

Is your outdoor space limited? Not too sunny? confirm it! Regardless of its size or exposure, it is entirely possible to create a beautiful green garden! You just need to choose the right varieties and know how to arrange them properly. Which fruit trees should not be planted together? How far are the trees? Why plant apple trees in pairs? What to plant next to a cherry tree? We will answer you below!

Credit: Freepik.com

Which fruit trees should not be planted together? for what

Garden size, location, soil, climate are the most important factors while planning a garden. However, there are others. If most of the time, we plant trees to harvest fruits, it is necessary to consider the fact that some varieties are not compatible with each other. This is especially the case with plum trees and pear trees. Yes yes! Fruit trees of the same family are naturally subject to similar diseases. So, once your apple tree is invaded by pests, the cherry tree also becomes easy prey. Additionally, there are trees that compete with other trees by reducing their photosynthesis and consuming their nutrients. This is a good example of allopathy. Here are other fruit species that are not garden related!

A peach tree and not an apple tree!

Credit: Freepik.com

Even if they go well in the kitchen for preparing compote or cakes, apples and peaches do not get along well in the garden. for what Peach trees grow at an extraordinary speed, so they use up a lot of nutrients, leaving very little for their neighbors. Additionally, they suffer from a fair number of diseases and parasites. So your apple trees are not saved. In order to benefit from both varieties, it is necessary to have a wide orchard to maintain a certain distance between the two trees. Another solution? Plant two (or more) apple trees so that they fertilize each other.

Pear trees and plum trees do not mix

Credit: Freepik.com

Other incompatible varieties that should never be planted together in the garden are pear trees and plum trees. These fruit trees belong to the same family, which makes them (in the same way) subject to diseases: rust, moniliosis, bacterial cancer, sharka virus, parasitic lead, corinium, hyponomemut, etc. A similar observation for apple trees. To remedy this, a treatment based on Bordeaux mixture or horsetail should be considered.

A cherry tree and a peach tree cannot live together

Credit: Irina Iriser/Pexels.com

If you plant a peach tree next to a cherry tree, you will notice that over time the peach tree will grow in the opposite direction while the part closest to the cherry tree begins to thin out. How to explain this phenomenon? As the cherry tree grows rapidly, it overshadows the peach tree, greatly hampering its growth. What to do in this case? How to properly arrange fruit trees in the garden? The golden rule is to select varieties that grow stronger in the north and those that grow less in the south.

An apricot tree and a cherry tree do not go together in the garden

Credit: Freepik.com

The cherry tree and the apricot tree are also bad neighbors in the garden. Apricot tree roots secrete toxins into the soil that prevent surrounding plants from growing. For a cherry tree, this secretion can be fatal. So, what to plant at the base of your cherry tree? Strawberries and alycee will easily find their place there, making a beneficial ground cover for the tree.

Apple tree and cherry tree – a winning pair in the kitchen, but not in the garden

Credit: Freepik.com

Recipe for apple and cherry crumble, what do you think? Well, if you plan to grow both in your garden it will be difficult to enjoy them. Explanation? Cherry trees benefit from stronger and more robust roots than plum trees. This makes it grow faster than other fruit trees. Planted near an apple tree, a cherry tree can damage its neighbor’s rootstock by depriving it of water and fertilizer. That is why apple trees, cherry trees, apricot trees, plum trees and pear trees require a distance of between 7 and 10 meters.

