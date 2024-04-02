“It’s the perfect breakfast!” This jam requires no cooking and uses 20x less sugar

Find out how to make delicious jam without adding sugar and without cooking, thanks to our innovative recipe. Traditional jams are often full of sugar and sometimes contain additives that we can happily do without. To remedy this, we offer you a homemade option using fresh fruits and chia seeds, which requires no cooking and requires very little sugar.

Ingredients required for preparation

250 grams of frozen fruit

2 tablespoons of chia seeds

Juice of half an orange or half a lemon, squeezed

honey (optional)

Fruit selection is critical to achieving the desired flavor, but so is their condition. Choose frozen fruit that will taste better when thawed and provide a better texture.

Recipe step by step

1. Defrost the fruit Place your 250g fruit in a large bowl and let it thaw at room temperature. It is important to let them drain well as this is the water that will then be absorbed by the chia seeds to give your jam a thick and stable texture. 2. Add other ingredients Once your fruit is defrosted, add 2 tablespoons of chia seeds and the squeezed juice of half an orange or half a lemon. Mix everything until combined. 3. Let it rest Let your mixture sit for about 15 minutes to give the chia seeds time to absorb the water from the fruit and form a thick, jam-like texture. 4. Personalize your jam to your liking If you want a little sweet taste, don’t hesitate to add a spoonful of honey to your preparation. This will also add an extra tasty touch to your no-cook jam.

Tips for preserving your jam without cooking and with less sugar

To guarantee a long shelf life for your homemade jam, we advise you to follow a few simple rules.

Use sterilized jars

It is important to use previously sterilized jam jars to avoid any bacterial growth. To do this, boil your jars and their lids for at least 10 minutes and let them dry upside down on a clean cloth. Once dry, all that’s left is to pour your jam into it.

Keep refrigerated

This no-cook, low-sugar jam will keep in the refrigerator for about a week. Be sure to close the jar tightly after each use and use a clean spoon to scoop out the jam.

Ideas for using your homemade jam

This no-cook, low-sugar jam can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, for a snack that’s as healthy as it is delicious.

Spread on bread or toasted toast

Added to natural yogurt to add some flavor

With fresh cheese for an irresistible sweet-salty combination

Mixed with oatmeal and fresh fruit for a delicious porridge

Thanks to this innovative and easy-to-make recipe, you won’t have to choose between pleasure and health during your breakfast. So why not try it tomorrow morning?