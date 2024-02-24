3 good news of the week

It is known that the media never talks about trains arriving on time. So much so that following the news can be quite frustrating. Without denying the great dangers and difficulties that confront our time, there is also much good news that sometimes reaches us and which is not sufficiently disseminated. To ignore them is to condemn despair. Here are three recent tidbits that make us smile again.

Pets are good for your health

A new study suggests that caring for a pet may help prevent cognitive decline in people over 50. The experiment involved nearly 8,000 participants, and the scientists found that association with these small phorbols was associated with slower verbal memory as well as verbal fluency.

Quoted by the site Good News NetworkXiong Lu of Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, points out: “Pet ownership moderates the association between living alone and declines in verbal memory and verbal fluency. These findings suggest that pet ownership may be associated with slower cognitive decline in adults living alone”.

Advances in access to electricity globally

Compared to 2022, the number of people still without electricity has decreased to 745 million today. This is still a lot, but enormous progress has been made in recent decades in this area. These positive developments are of particular concern to Sub-Saharan Africa and South Africa and East Africa in particular.

This terrible disease may be living in these last days

According to Our World in Data, the number of children under five who die from tuberculosis 76% reduction. This is great news, and if we intensify efforts against risk factors and continue to encourage testing, we can eliminate the disease completely, including in poor countries, experts say.

