4 brands to completely avoid for your health

Olive oil is an essential product for cooking and self-care. Indeed, this oil has many benefits for the body. It is also an excellent source of omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9. Culinary enthusiasts appreciate its taste and use it in many dishes. France is also one of the largest consumers of olive oil in the world. This product has a very good reputation in France.

Toxic oils on supermarket shelves

In our pursuit of wellness and healthy eating, we favor products known to be beneficial to our health. Olive oil is one of them, but choosing the right brand is essential. However, according to a study conducted by the magazine 60 million customersSome of the popular references displayed in our stores will be dangerous to our body.

4. Don’t buy brands

Following this study, here are four major brands of olive oil that have been identified as harmful to health:

Naturalia Extra Virgin like virgin oil La Vie Claire Extra Virgin Oil Cauvin Bio La Bio Terra Delisa Extra Virgin Oil

This olive oil has a high content of D-isononyl phthalate and in Diethylhexylphthalate, two substances are considered endocrine disruptors by the European Chemicals Agency. The presence of these pollutants in olive oil is of particular concern to our health.

Other brands to avoid

In addition to these four main references, the magazine also warns against some other brands, such as:

Good and organic From Aldi Extra Virgin By Bio Village Classic Extra Virgin Organic Carapelli

These oils contain mineral oil hydrocarbons, which are also harmful to our body.

Recommended options

To choose a healthy and non-toxic olive oil, it is recommended to turn to other lesser-known brands, but of proven quality. According to experts, the best option would be olive oil The prima donna, available exclusively in Lidl stores. It is the only oil that does not contain any pollutants, making it a safe and environmentally friendly choice for our daily consumption.

Tips for choosing the right olive oil

To guarantee the quality and non-toxicity of our favorite olive oil, here are some simple tips to follow when purchasing it:

Check the geographical origin: favor oils that come directly from local producers Opt for extra virgin oil that has low acidity and guarantees good quality Favor dark glass bottles to protect the oil from light that can alter its quality.

By being vigilant while shopping, we can easily take care of our health and take full advantage of the many benefits offered by this delicious oil with a delicious aroma.