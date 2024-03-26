Crocus City Hall Concert Hall, Krasnogorsk (Russia), near Moscow, March 26, 2024. Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP

Discussed with caution the day after the attack on Crocus City Hall on March 22, Ukraine’s involvement in this deadly attack (139 dead and 182 injured) now has an iron law status in Russia and all senior officials of this country are asked to comply.

“that” Etat islamique ou l’Ukraine ? » “Of course it is Ukraine. »

Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the FSB (Security Services), was the most outspoken on the subject on Tuesday: “We believe that the action was prepared by radical Islamists and, of course, facilitated by Western intelligence services, and the Ukrainian intelligence services themselves are directly involved. »

“The Dirtiest Methods”

Mr. Bortnikov also confirmed, without specifying where he got the information, that the alleged attackers were arrested on Saturday, according to Moscow, in the border area of ​​Ukraine and Belarus. “expected” There will be welcome in Ukraine “As a Hero”. The head of the FSB confirmed only in the evening that the information provided by the openly tortured suspects had been confirmed. . He also confirmed that his services had been warned by Washington of an imminent attack on the gathering place and

Vladimir Putin set the tone for the day before speaking at the opening of a government meeting. If he confesses, the first time “This The crime was committed by radical Islamists.”He warned: “What interests us is the sponsor. » And he immediately replied: “The Crocus attack may be a new attempt by those who have been fighting the Russian Federation since 2014 using the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev” – or, in Russian rhetoric, Westerners.

