Settlements in the Palestinian territories are a “war crime” according to the UN

The establishment and expansion of Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is one thing. “War Crimes”, warned the UN on Friday 8 March. This is also a risk “to eliminate any practical possibility of establishing a viable Palestinian state”The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has warned in a report.

These actions “amounts to the transfer by Israel of its own civilian population to the territories it occupies” and “such transfer is a war crime”. Condemns this report. “Such transfers constitute a war crime which may give rise to the personal criminal responsibility of those involved”Underlines the document, which runs from November 2022 to the end of October 2023. Follow our live stream.

The IDF claims to have shot “several suspects” during the distribution of humanitarian aid that turned into chaos. The first investigation into the February 29 tragedy in Gaza, where 120 people were killed around a humanitarian aid convoy ambushed by a hungry mob, according to Hamas, shows that Israeli soldiers “Sure shot at some approaching suspects (from Israeli soldiers) and threatened”, the Israeli army said on Friday. On the Palestinian side, Hamas claims that 120 people were killed, all by Israeli fire, the circumstances of which are still unclear and which sparked international outrage.

Joe Biden orders US military to establish port in Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid. US President Joe Biden announced the deployment of a port in Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. “Tonight, I am ordering US armed forces to undertake an emergency mission to establish a temporary port off the coast of Gaza that can accommodate large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter.”, he said in his State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday. There will be no need to complete this task “No deployment of US troops on land”He assured.

A new call from the United States for an “immediate ceasefire of at least six weeks”. Joe Biden defended this during his speech on Thursday evening. He also appealed to the Israeli government “Allow more humanitarian aid to Gaza”Emphasis on humanitarian aid “Can’t be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip”.

To help Gaza, air and sea cannot replace land. Humanitarian aid cannot be delivered to Gaza by airdrops or by sea “No substitute” By land, this urged the UN coordinator responsible for aid to the Palestinian territory. Referring to recent airdrops by the United States and other countries, she a “A symbol of support for civilians in Gaza, proof of our shared humanity”. “But that’s a drop in the ocean”However, she lamented.