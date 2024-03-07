3 women killed in New York crash after “Sweet 16” party: Drunk driver pleads guilty

Dante Lennon, 23, pleaded guilty to a double crash that killed three female relatives leaving a “Sweet 16” party on Long Island (NY). In 2022.

Lennon was driving a Mercedes Benz around 70 mph drunk on Jericho Turnpike on May 21, 2022 around 11 p.m. According to the district attorney Nassau CountyAnne T. Donnelly, the young Lincoln collided with a pickup truck and another parked car. The impact killed Marlene Lu (66), Hoa Ho (68) and Tu Nguyen (41).

in an accident While three persons were also injured.. According to officials, the six people in the car were related and were returning home after a party, he said. Pix11.

“A ‘Sweet 16’ party should be a fond memory for the family, but because of this defendant’s reckless and callous disregard for other motorists, it will be remembered as an unimaginable tragedy,” said Prosecutor Donnelly. “In an instant, three members of a family were lost and three others were injured When Dante Lennon, drunk and speeding, crashed his town car. We continue to keep the families of Marlene Lu, Hoa Ho and Tu Nguyen in our thoughts as this defendant is sentenced for his crimes.”

Lennon pleaded guilty to the following charges: Aggravated vehicular manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, assault and drunken driving. Following the plea agreement, he is expected to serve 6 to 18 years in prison.

Authorities remember that there is zero tolerance for drivers speeding and/or driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs..

In December Governor Kathy Hochul signs “Angelica Law,” The intent is to keep drivers with previous suspensions off the road by charging repeat offenders who drive after five or more traffic violations that result in a suspension or revocation as a felony.

In one such case, last month, Ramon Gonzalez, a Dominican immigrant supermarket manager who was planning his 40th wedding anniversary next year, was killed in a pileup involving four cars and apparently caused by a drunk driver. The Bronx (NYC).

Hours later, another Hispanic family experienced tragedy in the tri-state area, when a child of Salvadoran descent died in a crash in Newark (NJ) and his cousin was hospitalized in critical condition.