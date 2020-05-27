Beyonce achieved their 7th number 1 solitary in the united STATES thanks to the remix of ‘Savage’ Megan Thee Stallion – jenesaispop.com

‘Savage Remix’, the song that has united the rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and Beyoncé, in a remix of a single original in the first which was already a success, but that has raised the issue in about a 200%, without the original outside negligible at all; it is the new number 1 singles in the united States. It is the third time in history that two black women dominate this classification, the latest of which was the historic victory of two female rappers, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj, with the remix of ‘Say So’ only two weeks ago.

The ‘Savage Remix’ is the first number 1 in America for Megan, and the seventh to Beyoncé alone. The author of ‘Lemonade‘ reached this position with ‘Crazy in Love’ with Jay-Z and ‘Baby Boy’ featuring Sean Paul in 2003; ‘Check on It’ featuring Slim Thug and ‘Irreplaceable’ in 2006; ‘Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)’ in 2008, and the remix of ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran in 2017. Before, Destiny’ Child did with ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’ in 1999; ‘Say My Name’ and ‘Independent Women Part I’ in 2000, and ‘Bootylicious’ in 2001.

Interestingly, ‘Savage Remix’, which unfortunately you’ll be without a video clip to the height at least for now, is only the seventh song performed by two female solo artists who reached the number 1 in the Billboard in all of history. The last was obviously ‘Say So’, but before it was the turn of ‘Fancy’ by Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX, 2014; ‘S&M’ by Rihanna and Britney Spears, in 2011; ‘Lady Marmalade’ Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya and P!nk, 2001; ‘The Boy is Mine’ by Brandy and Monica in 1998; and ‘No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)’ by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer in 1979.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEIqjoO0-Bs(/embed)