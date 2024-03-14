The United States asserts that there is a “strong” proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza: “The question is, will Hamas accept it?”

The US assured that there is a “strong” proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza: “The question is, will Hamas accept it?” (EFE)

US Secretary of State, Anthony BlinkenThis was confirmed on Wednesday Armistice negotiations in Gaza Still going and he even commented that there is A “strong” contract proposal It is being discussed.

After weeks of “intense” efforts by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, which acted as mediators between Israel And HamasBlinken said, now, the onus for temporary peace in the region falls on the militant army.

“The question is: Will Hamas accept it? Does Hamas want to end the suffering caused by it?The official said.

The parties tried to reach an agreement before commencement Ramadan, to prevent the situation from escalating during this Muslim holy month. However, in the face of the “maddened” demands of the militants, a favorable outcome for this date has not been achieved but work is in progress.

Part of the agreement included the release of hostages and the entry of more Humanitarian aid In the Gaza Strip, one of the most discussed issues by the international community. Despite the lack of a concrete agreement, Blinken urged Israel to open “as many access points as possible”, speed up the entry of trucks and guarantee the arrival of products to Gazan citizens.

In recent days, Washington announced the deployment of four warships to the eastern Mediterranean that would be responsible for that. Create a temporary dock In Gaza, in this case, by sea, with the aim of expanding delivery routes for aid packages. The project includes a platform for transferring humanitarian aid loads from larger ships to smaller ones and a dock for unloading aid on land.

The maritime corridor will be available in about 60 days, when its construction is completed, and has the support of the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, the European Commission and agencies such as the UN and the Red Cross.

The United States sends four warships to build a humanitarian aid port off the coast of the Gaza Strip (AFP)



“Once the mission is operational with all its capabilities, we will be able to land Two million servings of food per day” Brigadier General Brad Hinson commented.

However, the United Nations stressed that “nothing can replace large-scale aid arrivals and commercial traffic through land routes,” as Blinken did this Wednesday. “Marine Corridor Land routes do not changeWhich continues to be the most critical,” he added.

In any case, while land barriers are being worked on and water crossings are operational, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) continues. Airdrops Humanitarian aid to northern Gaza.

On the last day, around 1:17 pm local time, a new maneuver was carried out “to provide relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict,” read a statement released by the agency, which added that “the joint operation involved two .-130 aircraft and C-17 Globemaster IIIs of the United States Air Force and Army troops specialized in aerial delivery of humanitarian aid supplies.”

“This was the first time a C-17 was used to deliver aid since the airdrop began on March 2,” which allowed for the delivery of 35,700 food packages and 28,800 bottles of water.

(with information from EFE)