Zelensky raises a withdrawal, Poland warns… nightly update

American aid to Ukraine is still not forthcoming, blocked in Congress by supporters of Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is worried about a possible troop withdrawal if nothing happens.

Donald Tusk, recently appointed prime minister in Poland, warns “War is no longer a concept of the past” In Europe, while a senior NATO official has asked that member states prepare for an escalation of the conflict, there has been no sign in that direction from Russia…for now.

Without American aid, withdrawal is inevitable, Zelensky warns

If Ukraine does not receive promised American military aid, which is currently blocked by a dispute in Congress between elected Democrats and Republicans, its forces will have to be withdrawn. “in small steps”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned, in an interview published on Friday The Washington Post and relayed by the Canadian-British Agency Reuters.

“If there is no American support, that means we have no air defense, no Patriot missiles, no jammers for electronic warfare, no 155-millimeter artillery shells”He gave the list. “This means we will go back, retreat, step by step, with small steps”He continued. “We’re trying to find a way not to go backwards.”However, he added.

Ammunition shortage ie “What we should do with less”He also underlined. “How? Of course, retreat. Reduce the front line. If it breaks, the Russians will be able to go to the big cities »He warned.

Democratic President Joe Biden has urged the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives to approve the military and financial aid package, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has been delaying passage of the bill for months, citing national priorities.

For Poland, Europe has entered the “pre-war era”.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned “War is no longer a concept of the past” In Europe, now entered“The Pre-War Era” According to him, during an interview given to the European press this Friday and relayed byFrance Media Agency.

Russia has intensified its airstrikes against Poland’s neighbor Ukraine in recent weeks. A new major Russian strike damaged three thermal power plants there on Friday, causing power cuts in some regions. “I don’t want to scare anyone, but war is no longer a fantasy of the past. It is a reality and it started more than two years ago.With the invasion of Ukraine, said Donald Tusk.

“The most worrying thing at the moment is that absolutely all scenarios are possible. We have not experienced such a situation since 1945.The former president of the European Council announced on Friday. “It sounds devastating, especially for the younger generation, but we have to get used to the fact that a new era has begun: the pre-war era. I am not exaggerating”. “If Ukraine loses, no one in Europe will feel safe”he insisted.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fears have arisen about the potential expansion of the conflict into bordering countries. The Polish military said on Sunday that a Russian cruise missile fired at a town in western Ukraine violated Polish airspace for 39 seconds.

NATO official seeks reassurance

A senior NATO official, however, directly tampered with neighboring Ukraine, without invalidating the Polish position. Lt. Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the NATO military committee, assured this Friday, March 29, that there is currently no indication that Russia plans to attack a member of the military alliance… while asserting that ‘escalations should be expected in the future.

“There is no indication that Russia plans to attack any NATO countries. I don’t think there is a direct threat.”Bauer told reporters in Riga, details of the English-speaking Ukrainian media Tea Independent of Kiev. He warned then “Russia’s ambitions extend beyond Ukraine. We know this, which is why the coalition must be more prepared..

Kyv independent The think tank recalls Institute for the Study of WarBased on various economic and military indicators, claims that Russia could prepare for a large-scale conventional war with NATO in a shorter time frame than expected.