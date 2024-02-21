For the Russian embassy in France, the death of a rival is “purely an internal matter”.

Alexander Makogonov, a spokesman for the Russian Embassy in France, reacted to BFMTV on the death of a protester last week in a prison in the Arctic.

“Medical and legal expertise running.” Alexander Makogonov, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in France, justified his country’s decision not to hand over Alexei Navalny’s body to his family for the time being.

“The death of a Russian citizen who dies in Russia is a purely internal matter,” the diplomat said on our channel.

The Russian political opponent was pronounced dead on Friday February 16 by the penitentiary services of the prison where he was serving a 19-year sentence. Several days after his death, the circumstances of his death remain unclear.

“An investigation is underway to shed light on his death, on the causes of his death,” a Russian diplomat said on BFMTV. “The body is in the hands of experts.”

“A Tragedy for His Family”

According to the opposition team, investigators have assured that the remains of Alexei Navalny will not be returned to his family for at least 14 days, time for “experts” to take over. Alexander Makogonov, however, “cannot say” whether the opponent’s body will be handed over to his loved ones at the end of this skill.

“It’s a tragedy for his family and for those close to him,” the diplomat said, adding that for Russia, Alexei Navalny was “a prisoner like everyone else.”

Blamed by many Western countries for the death of its citizen, Russia last Friday called the allegations “totally unacceptable”.

“Absolutely baseless accusations,” Alexander Makogonov assured us on our antenna.

Paris called for an “independent investigation”.

After the UN called for a “full, credible and transparent” investigation into the death of Alexei Navalny, France also called for an “independent and thorough investigation to shed light” on the death.

“We know very well what this formula means,” the Russian embassy spokesman responded, inviting the French authorities to conduct an independent investigation “on the events of this famous massacre in Boucha, with reference to the explosion of the famous Nordstream gas pipeline, then Russian military aircraft down over Belgorod. fell down

Emmanuel Macron, who last week criticized Russia for “putting its free spirits in the Gulag” and “sentencing them to death”, also criticized the country led by Vladimir Putin for “becoming a systematic actor in the destabilization of the world”. A situation that shows more than ever the difficult relations between the two countries.

“To what extent is communication between Moscow and Paris possible? It is difficult to say in this context,” Alexander Makogonov finally estimated.

Hugh Garnier Journalist BFMTV