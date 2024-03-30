Your Fellow Arab, American YouTube Star, Kidnapped in Haiti While Wanting to Meet “Barbecue” Gang Leader
Barely 24 hours after his arrival in Haiti, American YouTuber YourFellowArab (or Arab) was kidnapped. Edison Pierre Malouf, his real name, went from Atlanta (United States) to meet the most powerful gang leader in the country, Jimmy Charizier, aka “Barbecue”. His armed group, nicknamed the “G9 and family,” has been sowing terror on the island for years in a bid to seize power. Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to resign on March 11.
He was finally released, “between Good Friday and Easter”, as he announced on X this Saturday. “I was kidnapped just because of the color of my skin. I was kidnapped because I was a white”He explained, “without being able to give further details”, before returning home.
Streamer Lalem confirmed his colleague’s abduction to 1.5 million subscribers on X. “I tried to keep it private for two weeks, but it’s out everywhere now. Yes, an Arab was kidnapped in Haiti and we are working to free him. » According to Haiti24, a ransom of $600,000 was demanded to release the YouTube star. It is unknown if the money was transferred.
Another YouTuber, Miles Rutledge, who goes by the nickname “Lord Miles,” claimed he spoke to YourFellowArab using the kidnappers’ cell phones, the New York Post reports.
“If I die, thanks for seeing what I post”
YourFellowArab’s latest video shows him in a hotel in Haiti. He explains the dangers of being in the country and says he wants to go to Port-au-Prince with his team. A city “run entirely by gangs”. On March 11, he announced on X that he was leaving for “another trip”. “If I die, thank you for seeing what I posted. If I live, glory to God. »
According to several American media, although the United States State Department has not formally confirmed the kidnapping of the YouTuber, it admits to being “aware of information reporting the kidnapping of an American citizen in Haiti.”
In a press release on March 22, the Quai d’Or warned of a “security situation” in Haiti that “remains alarming in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince.” “The risk of kidnapping is very high, unpredictable and currently increasing,” he said. Any travel throughout Haiti is strongly discouraged for this reason.