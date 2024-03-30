News

Francesco Schiavone, a powerful member of the Neapolitan mafia, will cooperate with the Italian police

This photo taken in July 1998 shows Francesco Schiavone, one of the main mafia bosses of the Casalesi Camorra clan, during his arrest by Italian police officers in the Castle di Principe.
Italy – After 26 years in prison, the most famous Italian mafia boss, Francesco “ Sandokan » Schiavone has become an associate of the Italian justice system, AFP learned on Friday March 29 from a judicial source. The former head of the Casalesi clan, based in Castel di Principe near Naples and nominally the most powerful of the Neapolitan mafia, the Camorra, was considered one of Europe’s richest and most brutal criminals when he was arrested in 1998.

After the trial, he was sentenced to several life terms. Spartacus » Of the 36 members of the Castlesey clan. His decision to cooperate with justice” “The ultimate blow against Camorra and organized crime.”Welcomed Chiara Colosimo, President of the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission.

Francesco Schiavone and Casalesi were involved in brutal score-selling and drug trafficking between clans fighting for control of Castle di Principe in the 1980s and 1990s. The brutality of the Castleses and their economic and political power were described in “ Gomorrah »The best-selling book by Robert Saviano, which was later made into a film and television series.

The author, however, was skeptical about the possibility of Francesco Schiavone’s real cooperation with justice this Friday. “Would that be enough for him to provide some evidence of murder, a few bribes and avoid life in prison? Will he manage to do this without revealing where Camorra’s money is and without proving that he has real political and business connections? » asked Robert Saviano on Instagram.

Sandokan follows the example of his sons and his cousin

Some members of Francesco Schiavone’s family decided to cooperate with justice in the past by becoming “ PENTITY » (The penitent).

His cousin, Carmine Schiavone, began to do so in the 1990s, documenting, among other things, how the Mafia dumped toxic waste into the fields, wells and lakes of the region, fearing an increase in cancer in the local population.

Imprisonment of two sons SandokanNicola and Walter began cooperating with the justice system in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

He was recently transferred from a prison in northern Italy to L’Aquila, where Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro was imprisoned before he died last year. According to some media, the rumors about his illness, intended to explain his departure to this prison, were just a ploy to hide the transfer connected with his cooperation with the justice system.

