Yes, it’s a big flop for Ubisoft (which makes you want to relaunch Sea of ​​Thieves).

A self-scuttle

No need to delay: the problem comes from the game. Or to be more precise, the manner in which the chaotic development was carried out to its conclusion. Here, inventory of Skull and bones is eloquent, and what we know about its construction helps us all understand it The extent of the fiasco.

When we test a game, the first thing we focus on isn’t necessarily the sum of its merits or its flaws. It’s the consistency between what we sell and what we have in our hands that sometimes matters most. A small indie title that springs from noble intentions will give us a positive impression, beyond all the concerns we see in it. On the contrary, Blockbuster paid for 70 euros, and which sneers at opportunism And growing pains, we’ll have a hard time charming.

We can almost believe it in a few images

Skull and bones Was and will be developed for more than 7 years A cost of 200 million dollars (According to Kotaku then Insider Gaming). It’s a huge investment for Ubisoft (which explains the publisher’s insistence on calling it AAAA), and one whose failure would be utterly tragic. Already, financially, the consequences will be dire. But above all, explains all the distortions of the game Project management that must be devastating And that puts a strain on the mental health of many developers.

The game was originally handed over to Ubisoft Singapore, which had already contributed Assassin’s Creed Black Flag. The studio was to develop a modest multiplayer expansion based on its naval combat aspect. Over time, larger ambitions were added to the site, but without any clear or fixed direction For this. The result: a steady increase in the invested budget and resources (time and people) needed to make a game.”No one knew what he was doing“An interview was conducted by an anonymous developer Kotaku. It has to be said.

“This way… I guess?”

A time of storms

Perhaps the simplest thing would have been to halt the entire operation, at least while there was still time. But that too was an impossible thing. And because of this a Agreement with Singapore Government – Those who would have invested in the production of the game, yes. Regardless of the fighting going on behind the scenes, Ubisoft was contractually bound to complete its work.

So it was in grief that happened to us Skull and bones, a title that weathers storms before they can touch. All this so that we can write these words: The game is unfortunately boring.

And this feeling is not trivial. We are talking about an open world pirate game! With the ocean as the only limitation, and an ocean that we share with many other players. Skull and bones Adventures, ship battles, crewing among buccaneers or promising to fight them, establishing his economic empire based on his thefts. But despite all its great potential, We get tired within a few hours.

The characters in the cutscenes are as lifelike as NPCs from Crusader King

And everything we’ve said about game production is apparently not unrelated to this inevitable boredom that hits us so quickly. This is also the explanation for the game’s current flop. Beyond Its price is too high for GAAS (Games as a Service) – which has been a problem for recent times as well suicide squad – It is the DNA of Skull and bones who plays against him. Because it’s a Ubisoft title Terribly dated technically, narratively and mechanically.

It has its function MMO of 2010 and the gameplay loop of a mobile game (with similar monetary mousetraps). It’s very hard not to give up after starting the game for the first time because the experience is so rigid and soulless, reminiscent of obscure Steam free-to-play games. And it’s definitely a shame to pay so much Multiple redundant FedEx questsThe sole purpose of which is to artificially increase life expectancy (and not one with a compelling story objective).

Naval battles can be fun, but remain incredibly repetitive

black flag

Of all these we save a few of the naval battles we have inherited black flag (general), though even here it wavers. Sea of ​​Thieves Better done over the years. And in this game, at least, we can go and board other people’s ships, and not just settle for cannon fire. We also feel that Ubisoft didn’t particularly plan to look beyond a bot-centric game, initially. Skull and bones. Because everything that is connected to our character and it The phases of the earth are completely strawberry.

Of the 200 million games released in 2024, so we play pirates can’t jumpwhich comes up against invisible walls, and whose gameplay will be reduced to running on fine sand Jump from NPC to NPC and deliver stuff to them. From time to time he will be able to use spears on crocodiles, and that’s it. No guns, no sword fightsNo fistfights in taverns… none of the hundreds of imaginative activities that the vast world of pirates can offer.

In short, for a real pirate adventure, play Sea of ​​Thieves

once again, Just look at what it does Sea of ​​Thieves, with a more unique artistic direction, a thousand times more ideas and without any abuse on the paid content side. Please note that these words are written by someone who is not particularly a fan Sea of ​​Thieves. This shows to what extent Comparison is unfavorable to the game From Ubisoft.

The fact is that with more time and money, the publisher was unable to properly direct its teams to create an inspiring game. Probably because they were only motivated by microtransactions to fill their online store with content.

in short, Skull and bones Does not arouse interest, because it is (as it stands) devoid of passion. However, we won’t blame the developers Given the hell of the production, it’s missed that it all undoubtedly was.

The test is conducted on a PC. Skull and Bones is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series.