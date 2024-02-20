Russian justice detains American journalist Ivan Gershkovich

A reporter for the “Wall Street Journal”, he is accused of espionage, a crime punishable by 20 years in prison. He denies these allegations.

On Tuesday 20 February, a Russian court rejected an appeal by American journalist Ivan Gershkovich, who extended his pre-trial detention until the end of March for “espionage”. Arrested in March 2023. “Gerschkovich to remain in detention until March 30, 2024”.The press service of the Moscow court wrote on Telegram.

The 32-year-old journalist appeared in court on Friday wearing a dark sweater in a glass cage reserved for detainees. Report to The Wall Street JournalIvan Gershkovich, who also worked for the AFP in Moscow in the past, was arrested by the Russian Security Services (FSB) during a report in Yekaterinburg, Urals, almost a year ago in March 2023.

He is accused of espionage, a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison, but he denies the charges, as do the United States, his newspaper, his relatives and his family. Russia has never backed up its allegations or provided public evidence, and the entire process has been kept secret.