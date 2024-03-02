In Germany, a Tesla factory expansion project provokes the ire of environmental activists

In Germany, around a hundred activists have been occupying a forest about forty kilometers from Berlin since the weekend to stop the expansion of an already huge factory of Elon Musk’s automobile manufacturing group, Tesla.

About ten cabins have already been built ten meters above the ground to prevent the protesters from being removed by the police. Faces hidden under balaclavas or scarves, workers sit in trees with climbing equipment. Sabrina, a Berliner, is committed to blocking the expansion of a massive Tesla electric automobile and battery production factory set to open in March 2022 in Grünheide, a few dozen kilometers from Berlin.

“They want to clear more than 100 additional hectares of forest, install other buildings and a new station.An environmental activist explains. We are here in the water conservation sector and the risk is water contamination and pollution.” Tesla’s factory already has 300 A hectare and work project plans to expand the site to double production by 170 hectares.

Unbalanced balance of power

During a citizen consultation held last month, two out of three city residents voted against the expansion of the automobile factory. But Paul Eisfeld, who bills himself as a community spokesman, fears a forceful move. “Behind Tesla is Elon Musk, again the richest man in the world. And he has enormous power to keep this factory growing. The federal government is also putting pressure on the local government. The balance of power is unbalanced.





Environmental activists take to the air shacks on February 29, 2024 to stop the expansion of the Tesla factory. (Sebastien Baer / Radio France)

After hours the crowd of workers grew. Activists, bags on their backs and tents in their hands, come from all over Germany. Rene, 28 Years, says he is willing to block the site for as long as it takes. “We have prepared a whole infrastructure. In addition to the tree house, we have a kitchen, a toilet. We have everything ready to be able to stay for several weeks. We will not be released by bad weather or the police”, it assures. Workers plan to stay at least 15 Days on site. In the Brandenburg region, Tesla is considered a powerhouse for the economy. The group now employs 12 000 people