With the withdrawal of Airbus, Atos is on the brink of a precipice

investigation – Aircraft manufacturer decides not to buy Atos’ cyber security and big data activities. The IT group is approaching its debt restructuring.

It is a cry from the heart, a symptom of the anxiety running through the social body in Athos. A few weeks ago, during a question-and-answer session led by the group’s general manager, Paul Saleh, in front of 500 of its managers, one of them took the opportunity to say out loud what many were thinking. Below: “ To be honest, I don’t know what to tell my daughter when she asks me if Atos is at risk of bankruptcy. »

At Bezons headquarters and at sites around the world, 100,000 employees are feverishly waiting to see how the former French technology flagship can get out of this mess. “ It’s been a big blur for two years. Each new element, which gives us knowledge about the future, brings with it three new questions »says Karin Dran, CFE-CGC Coordinator of the Atos France group.

A real Thunderbolt

More than a new question, it was a real bolt from the blue that hit Atos on Tuesday. Entered into some exclusive negotiations…