With the iPhone 15, Apple has improved one of the main weak points of the iPhone

It was the Achilles heel of iPhone users: a battery that failed well before its time. But with the introduction of the iPhone 15, Apple seems to have found the magic formula to restore life and longevity to its batteries.

The Neverending Saga of iPhone Battery Dying Too Fast! Who hasn’t experienced that moment when, after barely a year, our faithful pocket companion starts showing signs of fatigue?

My iPhone 14 Pro is a perfect example : A battery that, after just 12 months of use, doesn’t last long with the ability to drop to 88% according to iOS.

It’s enough to make you wonder if you’re cursed by the battery. Besides, I was far from alone in making this observation.

But now the iPhone 15 Pro has arrived. Since its arrival last September, in my pocket, it displays battery health that hasn’t changed nearly an iota.

After more than 6 months without changing my charging habits when I check the battery health it shows 99% capacity.

Apple has changed things

Apparently, Apple has worked hard to get us out of batteries that don’t drain quickly. Before, the rule was: 500 charge cycles and your battery is already starting to say goodbye. But with the iPhone 15, Apple officially promises us twice as much. Yes, you read that right, 1,000 charge cycles before the battery capacity drops to 80%.

This performance is due to improvements in battery design and charging system. It’s not just for newcomers to the iPhone family, but Apple is also taking a look at older models to see if they could benefit from a facelift.

This is good news for those lucky enough to be carrying an iPhone 15 in their pocket. This means less stress watching the battery like milk on the stove and, potentially, less chasing down the charger in the middle of the day.