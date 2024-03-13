Helldivers 2 Stratagem Codes: The Complete List to Avoid Making Mistakes in the Middle of the Battlefield!

In Helldivers 2, you will be able to use a large number of strategies to help you eliminate your opponents. To do this, however, you must first enter a unique code for each of them. To help you remember them, we provide you with a list of all Stratagem codes.

Watch Helldivers II on Amazon

Summary of all our guides on Helldivers II

summary Why Remember Stratagem Codes in Helldivers 2?

List of all stratagem codes in Helldivers 2 All Supply Scheme Codes All codes of offensive strategy All codes of defensive strategy



Why Remember Stratagem Codes in Helldivers 2?

Besides its explosive and ridiculous side, Helldivers II Quickly built its reputation as a very good game around the use of the famous game strategy. Indeed, if it is possible to deal with terminids and automatons with “normal” weapons, the game is thanks to the possibility of throwing. Orbital strikes And drop huge bombs, heavy weapons or other defense turrets. However, where most games associate this type of skill with simple touch, Helldivers II will require you to dial a specific code corresponding to each stratagem before you can use it. The latter are only made of directional keys and are reminiscent of the great era. Cheat codesWhich makes it an especially fun element to play in the middle of a battle.

At the beginning of each game, you will therefore be able to choose a certain number of strategies that you can start during your game. fortunately, The code to launch this will always be displayed on the left side of your screen from where you press the key that triggers the launch of the code. (L1 on PS5, Ctrl on PC). So learning it all by heart is not technically necessary. However, knowing them inside out can help you launch them faster, which could save your life more than once.. Additionally, if you want to practice but don’t have access to an arcade game Stratagem Hero In your ship, you can find an alternative and free version By clicking here.

Furthermore, there are other more or less important uses of knowing the codes corresponding to each stratagem. First, you can use it Prepare a macro And thus makes it possible to launch the scheme with a simple push of a button. However, this requires some preparation, we refer you The Corsair article For more information on this. But if there’s one crucial reason to remember Helldivers II’s Stratagem Codes, it’s to be able to make a few jokes and Actively participating in the gaming community As in various communication spaces Reddit page Game, its Official conflictetc. Thanks to the list of Stratagem codes, the next time a friend tells you about the spider they saw in the corner of their room, all you have to do is send them the code for a 500kg bomb via message!

List of all stratagem codes in Helldivers 2

All Supply Scheme Codes

All codes of offensive strategy

All codes of defensive strategy