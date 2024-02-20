Wise, super-rich and almost family to the Clintons: Huma Abedin and Alex Soros, the new couple of US ‘royalty’ | people

You don’t see parties, beaches or plates of food in Huma Abedin and Alex Soros’ latest Instagram photos. They are not like others. The last picture of Soros (New York, aged 38) is at a dinner for the Open Society Foundation in Munich, giving the inaugural speech with Ursula von der Leyen. Abedin (Michigan, 49 years old), a few months ago, has been at the party for a podcast about women managers, at a conference she gave in Miami, at New York Fashion Week or on the red carpet at the Met Gala. However, in their profiles you can no longer see one that, when posted in their respective stories, disappears within hours: in which they pose holding each other’s waists, amid red roses, jewelry boxes and hearts in a Paris restaurant. were They celebrated Valentine’s Day together. With that, the two of them, powerful, rich, democratic and deeply immersed in the highest circles of American power, showed that they surprisingly became the new couple of the year. Or, maybe, not so much.

Abedin and Soros are two of the most famous, yet discreet, bachelors in high society on the American East Coast. Rich, well-connected, elegant and, now, dating. Their relationship was revealed a few days ago. She, Hillary Clinton’s right-hand woman and “second daughter,” as the former secretary of state himself calls her, is divorced from the controversial former congressman who was sentenced to prison. He, the manager of a fortune of 25,000 million dollars (and heir to another 6,700) and so far described by the American press Playboy, seems to have found their match. Sources close to them and familiar with their relationship told New York magazine, “They are the perfect couple of the Clinton universe. Alex is a perfect match for Huma. He is incredibly rich and powerful, most importantly for Huma.

Both names have been known in power circles, especially among Democrats, for decades, but until now they have not appeared in magazines for their emotional and private lives, or much, especially that of Soros, who has been known and photographed since his birth. . His father, Hungarian tycoon George Soros, 93, has been married twice and has five children: Robert, Andrea and Jonathan, who was aiming for the succession, with German Analisi Witschak; and Alexander and Gregory with Susan Weber; He is now married to Tamiko Bolton. As if from to blow away From the series Succession In question, the eldest of the two second children unexpectedly received the keys to the empire last June, and is now the head of the family’s philanthropic work, which is managed by Open Society (with $32,000 million in funding; now there’s about 25,000 left) with They donate at the rate of 1.5 billion dollars annually. Although George Soros, with a personal fortune of nearly $7 billion, has supported Democrats for decades (in fact, he was among the top 10 donors to Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016 with nearly $10 million), Alex has already made it clear. That his investment path will be “more political” than his 92-year-old father’s, and that he wants to expand his “liberal goals” slightly more to the left, by supporting campaigns such as gender equality or rights to abortion. Also, met with Justin Trudeau and Lula da Silva. Photos of him with Emmanuel Macron, Kamala Harris and Barack Obama, among others, are common on his social networks.

From the cradle, Alex Soros has moved easily in the most exclusive circles and made good friends within them. Among others, Bill Clinton, with whom he has been close for years. The two traveled to Rome last year to visit Pope Francis, who welcomed the two in a private audience at his residence at Santa Marta in the Vatican. Chelsea Clinton, the former president’s only daughter, and her husband, Mark Mezvinsky, are the same family and close friends of Alexander, whom he has come to call “family” on his social networks.

And in the inner circle that consideration is repeated with Abedin. It’s not clear where the new couple met but it’s clear that, despite being together for nearly a decade, they tread the same waters. Abedin has been one of Hillary Clinton’s right-hand men for years, her closest aide. In fact, the former US Secretary of State considers it his own blood. The daughter of an Indian Muslim intellectual and a Pakistani academic, she grew up in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) from a young age and returned to her homeland at the age of 18 to study at George Washington University. At just 19, she got a scholarship to the White House and ended up in the then-first lady’s office, instead of the president’s office, and they’ve worked together ever since. First she was his assistant and, facing the 2016 election, his campaign vice-chair. In 2012, magazine Time She is considered one of the 40 most promising stars under 40 on the American political scene.

Chelsea Clinton, Marc Mezvinsky and Alex Soros at an auction and charity dinner at Cipriani’s restaurant in New York in June 2017. Patrick McMullan (Getty Images)

Such is her relationship with the presidential family that it was Bill Clinton who, in 2010 and after a nine-year relationship, married then-Congressman Anthony Weiner: “I only have one daughter; If I could have another, it would be Huma,” Hillary Clinton said at the wedding. The couple met, out of nowhere, at the Democratic convention, and politics dominated their nearly 15-year relationship (in fact, he tried to run for mayor of New York), including They had a son, Jordan.In August 2016, in the middle of the election campaign, Weiner faced his second and most serious scandal involving the exchange of sexual messages that damaged his reputation, that of his wife and that of his boss.

If his 2011 scandal put the marriage in jeopardy, this 2016 one Abedin has said enough and asked for a divorce. In pictures he shared with other women, Weiner showed himself in his underwear and in the same bed as his son. The case escalated in May 2017 and Weiner pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit photographs to a minor under the age of 15; In September, he was sentenced to 21 months in prison and served 18 years. In a book that Abedin released in the fall of 2021, he said that going through it was so difficult that he considered suicide. Now, they are occasionally seen with their son or at charity galas, where they usually deny rumors of a reconciliation.

Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin, during Weiner’s 2013 campaign for mayor of New York. Andrew Savulich (Getty Images)

Since then, she has maintained a low social profile. A lover of fashion – she would have devoted herself to that field if not for her career in politics – she is a good friend of Anna Wintour, the top person in charge of the magazine. Vogue. In fact, she was the one who introduced Abedin and actor-director Bradley Cooper a few years ago in hopes of forging a romance. The relationship was very short-lived during the summer of 2022, but the press did not hesitate to call them “the new George and Amal Clooney”. He is now dating model Gigi Hadid, but they maintain a close friendship.

The new relationship between Soros and Abedin aims high because of their lifestyles and common friends and interests. Some of his acquaintances told the media Page Six Be excited about this relationship, especially after a difficult divorce from a consultant, whom he describes as “an interesting and intelligent woman”, while he says of her that she is “business savvy”, although a few years ago she was “a bit strange”. And he didn’t like the cameras or the social life, which he could now help strengthen. Even some Democratic donors who know her say she “always wanted to be part of the American version of royalty.” He is brushing it with his fingers.