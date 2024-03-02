Wisconsin inmate forced to share cell with trans woman who raped her own daughter

Caitlin McGrath is currently incarcerated at the Tychidah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, serving time for drug possession and bail jumping. She has been in Taichidah since the late summer of 2023, records show, and her fiance says she will soon be sent to a minimum security prison.

Recently, she began sending distressing messages to her fiancé, Raymond Slater II, describing a transgender inmate named “Mark Campbell” with whom she shares a cell and bunk. McGrath expressed great concern as he described his cellmate’s constant masturbation, sexual comments and aggressive behavior and asked his fiancee to find out why Campbell was incarcerated.

“I’m so stressed out by this weirdness under me,” she wrote to Slater in a message, shared with the Daily Signal, that Slater believes was sent in mid-February. He communicates through CorrLinks, a platform for people to send messages to their incarcerated loved ones, but said prison guards often prevent messages from being sent or received in time.

“What did he do?!?” – he questioned his fiancé. “Mark Campbell?! Good night, darling, ILY (I love you, short name in English).”

His worried fiancee quickly took to the internet to find out who the prisoner was. To his horror, he came across a September 2023 report in The Daily Signal, a report which stated that Campbell was a man, now identified as a woman, who had raped his own daughter and was a registered sex offender accused of assault. is guilty of First time sexual degree

