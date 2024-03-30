AI revolutionizes viewing with direct access to highlights

YouTube is stepping up itself and trying a whole new method to directly access the highlights of videos. Powered by AI, a very enjoyable experience will amaze you!

YouTube, the world-renowned online video channel, is constantly testing new features. In the premium plan, YouTube is evaluating a new option that can please everyone. Thanks to this function, users will be able to quickly advance their viewing. This action will allow them to appreciate the most interesting parts of their videos. For more information about this new feature, keep reading, we tell you everything!

YouTube, constant evolution

To retain its users, the video giant is constantly testing new features. Indeed, the addition of new options encourages a good number of people to stay on YouTube. For example, in 2024 the application was updated with a completely new interface.

Indeed, its video player has shrunk. This made it easy for users to access product reviews, descriptions and purchases through a side window. As for the picture in picture mode, it was only available with the premium plan.

Now it can be extended to all users. The latter noted that they can already leverage it on some YouTubers’ videos, such as Linus Tech Tips or Short Circuit, which are very popular.

That said, YouTube has a whole new gem in store for us. Currently testing this feature, the platform states that it is intended for premium members. But what exactly is it?

A new feature

In detail, this tool that will be coming to YouTube will allow users to promote their videos. For example, if you’re watching a long video and want to get to the heart of the matter, you’ll only need one click to find your way there.

By advancing your video, you can enjoy the most popular moments of the latter in a matter of seconds. AI, the main master of this feature, will analyze all the user data by identifying the highlights of the video. Additionally, artificial intelligence will use your preferences to select unique sequences that may pique your interest.

Today you canDouble tap» To advance video by ten seconds on iOS and Android. To reach your favorite part, you have to start over many times, which can be really boring.

With this new option, by double-tapping, YouTube will offer you to jump directly to the most popular parts of a video. This will save your valuable time and surprise you at the same time. So you don’t need to watch the videos till the end to enjoy yourself, you just need to double tap on your screen!

Tested only with premium users, this feature is easy to use. If you are in this category of subscribers, it is quite simple. To get started, go to your YouTube account settings, then go to the “Try experimental features” section. From there, you can temporarily activate this option to take advantage of it during this trial. No other experience from an online video channel to surprise you!