Will Caitlin Dever’s Somebody Save You Get a Sequel? The director presents his ideas

Caitlin Dever in No One Will Save You.

Spoilers ahead for No One Will Save You.

Halloween season is upon us, and plenty of movie fans are watching horror movies to celebrate. With which A Hulu subscription Brian Duffield was treated to a new release with a sci-fi flick No one will save you . Movie stars Caitlin Dever , and has received much acclaim since its release. But will Dever’s horror flick get a sequel? The director presented his thoughts.

Brian Duffield’s new movie looks like a bonafide hit for Hulu, so naturally there are questions about a sequel. Someone will save You’ve earned praise from Stephen King , and he’s not the only one affected. Duffield recently spoke A slash movie He opened up about the idea of ​​directing a sequel and making it a real franchise, and was honest about his feelings. He shared:

I’m not the biggest sequel person. I joked with (star) Caitlin (Dever), maybe it’s every seven years, we’ll do our sunset and we’ll save you. I can do a sequel. I have no plans to do a sequel. If enough people watch it on Hulu and everyone is begging for it, we’ll talk. I don’t have a super franchise plan in mind yet. It would take a lot of work then I would be so stressed that I would have to come up with something.

Well, there you have it. It seems that Duffield has complicated feelings about possibly bringing in another No one will save you A film for the masses. He admitted that he’s not a big fan of sequels, but the movie’s success might inspire him and Hulu to come up with something. What is clear is that he hopes to work with Dever again if he does.

indeed, Dever has been admired around the world For his performance in No one will save you. This feat was made all the more impressive by the fact that she had so little dialogue during its 93-minute runtime. She proved herself to be an amazing final girl, and No one will save you Critical response of has been overwhelmingly positive. The movie builds tension expertly, and the aliens are truly terrifying in this twist on a home invasion movie.

NOWSY is one of Best horror movies I’ve watched it for a while, so I’d definitely love to see it grow into a full franchise. And No one will save you No twist ending There are certainly some narrative threads left to pull. Why did the aliens save Brian? Are more towns being captured? Only time will tell, but hopefully a sequel will be ordered.