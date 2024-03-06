Record order book for Dassault Aviation

Eric Trappier, CEO of Dassault Aviation.

DECRYPTION – His net income is increasing. Lower-than-expected deliveries in 2023 due to subcontractor difficulties.

“It’s historic. This is one of the best levels our house has ever had », Eric Trappier, CEO of Dassault Aviation* rejoices. In a disrupted environment, due to the war in Ukraine and the Middle East, inflation and high energy prices, and continued difficulties in the subcontractor ecosystem, the aircraft manufacturer’s order book reached a record level in 2023, with 38.5 billion euros of contracts won. . The group has 70 Falcon and 211 Rafale business jets in its order book, including 141 for international customers and 70 for the French military. It is ten years of production in defense. “Rafale’s success continues. There is a “Raphael moment” with a total of 495 orders, including 234 from France and 261 for export. We are not far from the Mirage 2000 score, while the Rafale still has a long career ahead of it.», develops the CEO of the group, working on the Rafale F4 standard and preparing…