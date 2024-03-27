Why did 185 people pose naked in front of La Rochelle town hall?

See my news

Follow the news La Rochelle

This Tuesday March 26, 2024, 95 men and 90 women posed nude Opposite the town hall of La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime). These people were photographed by a photographer Sabrina Bailey. Participants responded to the association’s call Men cause men The purpose of which is to create awareness about the prevention of prostate and breast cancer in particular.

</p> <p> Click here to view content<br />



is the objectiveEncourage men and women to get testedr To detect cancer as early as possible so that it can be treated as quickly as possible.

For the first year, women join the movement

During previous editions of this event, only men posed nude to raise awareness Prostate Cancer Screening. This year, women joined the initiative to raise awareness about breast cancer.

As a reminder, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men and breast cancer is the most common in women.

https://cdn.logora.com/embed.html?shortname=actu-867591&id=14662&resource=group

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.