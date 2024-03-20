Business

Why customers won’t see “not homemade” on the menu

The term “homemade” was introduced by law in 2014.
A bill aimed at imposing the controversial mention on restaurant menus was withdrawn by its rapporteur in the National Assembly. A victory for the sector’s main professional bodies, which vehemently oppose the measure.

Daily menu changes… This Wednesday, March 20, Deputies cooking, fresh produce and “Good Little Dishes”. But it will be different. The proposed law required restaurants to disclose details “home made” Or “Not Homemade” Not all of the dishes on her menu will be discussed in the hemicycle, in line with the wishes expressed by Minister Olivia Grégoire this fall. Its informant, Renaissance MP Christopher Weisberg, chose to withdraw the text from the parliamentary agenda. “The proposal became contradictory,” An elected official contacted by regrets Figaro. Olivia Grégoire’s office suggests for its part that the minister “Aspirations for better transparency in customer service note the withdrawal of this bill” and stay “Available to resume work with parliamentarians if they wish”.

The text submitted in January hardly shook the catering world…

