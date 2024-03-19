Thermal Fiat 500 in Italy: Suppliers received a letter from Stellantis

The hottest news of the month is the possible return of the thermal Fiat 500 to the Italian Mirafiori factory, which has been subject to numerous production shutdowns due to lack of sufficient demand for the electric model. Of course, that was just one thing Rumors from Italy (Never smoke without fire), and many technical and logistical questions have arisen. Thanks to the letter sent by Stellantis to suppliers, we have some answers.

No Stellentis suppliers have received this letter “Dear supplier, we ask you to evaluate the costs and industrial capabilities to meet the potential production of automotive components intended for the 332 model in the internal combustion engine version for approximately 175,000 cars per year.”

This letter provides many answers. The first is that it is not a rumor, but a A solid evaluation of Stellantis 500 Transferring production of thermals back to Italy. Then, it’s really a question of adapting the 332 version, so to thermal the current electric model. And finally, which Stellantis plans to produce At least 175,000 cars per year ! Or electric and pre-Covid levels.

This one Real change. When we interviewed Fiat in January 2024, the message was very clear: the electric 500 is planned for a hybrid, but we won’t. 2024 sales of the Electric 500 don’t start as expected or it Stellentis does not want to sell only 50,000 units a year While many potential customers are willing to buy the thermal version.

Then, it’s really a question Version 332 launched in 2020 Which will be offered in hybrid thermal, and not in the 2007 version. For those who think this will require months and millions of investments, Olivier Francois announced in 2020, as did Guillaume Clark in 2024, that the 500 Electric was designed to be a hybrid. Thermal We will definitely look for the Pandina’s hybrid thermal engine.

The last question is related The origin of the engine. Earlier this year, Stellantis closed a Polish factory that produced Firefly engines. It is very likely that the engines are imported from Brazil, where they started their career and where they are very popular in this market.

What’s next? After rumors and letters to suppliers, The project is yet to go ahead for Stellantis management. This should be done in April, maybe before the 10th so as not to interrupt the communication presentation of Alfa Romeo Milano?