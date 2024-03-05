Jeff Bezos once again became the richest person in the world, surpassing Elon Musk by two billion dollars

Carina Johansson / AFP Carina Johansson / AFP Jeff Bezos has once again become the world’s richest person, dethroning Elon Musk, who will hold the title from 2021.

Jeff Bezos is now worth $200 billion, surpassing Elon Musk, who is worth $198 billion, according to the rankings updated on Monday, March 5.

The French CEO of luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault, is third on the podium of the world’s richest people with $197 billion.

30 billion loss to Musk

Jeff Bezos, who has not led Amazon since July 2021, which he founded in 1994, has benefited in particular from the strong performance of the online sales giant’s shares, of which he is still the largest shareholder, and from the sale of group securities. In recent weeks, for a total of $8.5 billion. According to the Wall Street Journal, the sale of these shares, however, could cause him to lose his first position again due to the tax on capital gains, which he will have to pay to the American tax authorities.

In contrast, Elon Musk’s net worth has fallen by more than $30 billion under the impact of Tesla’s price drop, losing nearly 25% over the past 12 months.

But the biggest blow to the South African-born billionaire’s fortunes came in late January from a judge in Delaware (East) canceling the Tesla stock compensation plan, estimated at 56 billion euros. , it was approved. In 2018. One of the shareholders of the car manufacturer took legal action considering this remuneration to be excessive.

