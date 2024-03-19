Who is Cristel Candelario, an Ecuadorian sentenced to life in prison in the US, and what crime did she commit?

(CNN) — Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. Crystal Candelario, a 32-year-old Ecuadorian woman, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole this Monday in Cleveland, United States, O’Malley said in a statement.

Candelario was charged with manslaughter for leaving her 16-month-old daughter alone for 10 days during a vacation in Detroit and Puerto Rico, resulting in the child’s death, the inquest determined.

“Today we remember Jaylin, a beautiful girl who was taken from this world because of her mother’s unimaginable selfishness,” prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said. “The idea of ​​going on vacation for 10

days and letting your child starve to death in your pack-n-play is a new low in parenting.

On June 6, 2023, Crystal Candelario left her 16-month-old daughter alone at her residence near Lorraine Avenue and West 97th Street in Cleveland, according to a statement from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office at the time of the indictment.

“She was away until 8 a.m. local time on June 16, 2023. Upon her return, Candelario found her 16-month-old daughter unconscious and called the police.”

When they arrived at the home, authorities pronounced the child dead, as she was “extremely dehydrated,” according to the statement. The girl was found in a pack-n-play pen, wrapped in a soiled liner with a blanket soiled with urine and feces, the statement said.

Candelario was charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, felonious assault and child endangerment.

CNN’s Sara Smart contributed to this report.