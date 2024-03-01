Didn’t see this coming: Roblox has an official Jaws game

Here’s a collaboration that no one saw coming: Steven Spielberg’s 1975 horror classic, Jaws, is coming to Roblox, a successful creation platform that is primarily loved by a younger audience. But then, I saw Jaws (obsessed with sharks) when I was about eight, so I could talk.

Experience using Roblox terminology, developed by Orange Comet / GCraft In association with Universal and called Jaws: polluted water (As first reported By Bloody Disgusting ). I hadn’t heard of Orange Comet, so I looked up the studio’s past work and… well, if you want to buy NFT of Anthony Hopkins’ face , they have what you need. Its past history aside, however, this adaptation of Jaws actually looks pretty neat and seems to have some similarities to how the Jaws board game works.

Yes, I love Jaws so much that I bought the board game and other adults play with me. Jaws: Infested Waters allows players to assume the role of either a shark or a shark hunter: a player is randomly selected as a shark who must then eat swimmers, avoid detection, and improve their abilities. Sharks can, apparently, “whip players across the map.” Like in the movie!

The board game allows players to take on the role of Chief Brody, Hooper, or Quint, each with different abilities, and while Jaws: Infested Waters isn’t clear about its shark hunters, the trailer shows a Roblox-y Brody. Where the two begin to diverge is in the addition of missions that the shark hunters must complete and the “underwater battles” that I can only imagine will end in a way?

I have to add this line from the promo copy because it made me laugh: “See who will win the battle of the infected waters and become the ultimate sea legend.” The game is available now for select users but will officially launch in March and strangely, there is no age restriction at the time of writing.

Honestly, there’s a lot to like about it. I’ve never been a particular fan of the Roblox aesthetic but it seems to fit oddly here, and I find myself quite charmed by Bloxie Brody. And hey: if it sends a few kids mildly traumatized by one of Hollywood’s big blockbusters, it’s nothing more than what I had to endure.