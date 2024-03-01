Games

Didn’t see this coming: Roblox has an official Jaws game

Here’s a collaboration that no one saw coming: Steven Spielberg’s 1975 horror classic, Jaws, is coming to Roblox, a successful creation platform that is primarily loved by a younger audience. But then, I saw Jaws (obsessed with sharks) when I was about eight, so I could talk.

Experience using Roblox terminology, developed by Orange Comet / GCraft In association with Universal and called Jaws: polluted water (As first reported By Bloody Disgusting). I hadn’t heard of Orange Comet, so I looked up the studio’s past work and… well, if you want to buy NFT of Anthony Hopkins’ face, they have what you need. Its past history aside, however, this adaptation of Jaws actually looks pretty neat and seems to have some similarities to how the Jaws board game works.

