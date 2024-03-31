Which simple exercise lowers blood pressure?

In this context, Game comes out as a Key strategyBut it is often unclear which type of exercise is most beneficial.

A recent study, published in British Journal of Sports MedicineClarification on this point has been provided by Evaluation of different types of workouts on blood pressure. The results revealed that Isometric trainingcharacterized by static exercises that include Muscle contraction without movementwas Most efficient To lower both numbers of blood pressure. Among these exercises, Squats Back-to-the-wall or “chair exercise” has been identified as particularly beneficial for lowering systolic pressure.

Isometric training

It is interesting to note Isometric training is overdone Other commonly recommended exercises, such as Aerobic training Or dynamic resistance. While these types of exercise have also shown positive effects on blood pressure, Isometric training has proven to be the most effective To lower both systolic and diastolic pressure overall.

This raises questions about the results mechanisms The exact angle Make isometric training more effective To lower blood pressure. These mechanisms remain to be fully understood in order to explore other aspects of this relationship. Nevertheless, these findings provide valuable guidance for individuals seeking to control their blood pressure through exercise.

Combine exercise with a healthy diet

It should also be emphasized that although exercise is an important part of blood pressure management, it should not be considered in isolation. Maintain a healthy weightFollow a balanced diet, limit salt intake, moderate alcohol consumption and Follow medical recommendations There are also essential aspects to managing high blood pressure.